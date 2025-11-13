Commission to Consider Appointment of Scherb to Court of Appeal

The Commission on Judicial Appointments will hold an in-person public hearing in San Francisco at 9 a.m. on Monday to consider the nomination of California Supreme Court chambers attorney Matthew Scherb to the role of an associate justice of Div. Eight of this district’s Court of Appeal.

