Editorial | Big win for LGBTQ seniors

In its November 6 decision, which was unanimous via the main opinion and two concurring ones, the Supreme Court upheld anti-discrimination protections of LGBTQ residents of long-term care facilities in the Golden State. The court’s opinion holds that the law’s requirement that facility staff refer to LGBTQ residents by their proper name and gender does not violate anyone’s right to free speech.

