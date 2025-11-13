Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,301 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,637 in the last 365 days.

Editorial | Big win for LGBTQ seniors

In its November 6 decision, which was unanimous via the main opinion and two concurring ones, the Supreme Court upheld anti-discrimination protections of LGBTQ residents of long-term care facilities in the Golden State. The court’s opinion holds that the law’s requirement that facility staff refer to LGBTQ residents by their proper name and gender does not violate anyone’s right to free speech.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Editorial | Big win for LGBTQ seniors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more