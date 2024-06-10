Farm Share & GEM to Host Hurricane Preparedness Distribution Event at Five Locations Simultaneously Throughout Florida
Florida's Largest Food Bank & Internationally Recognized Disaster Relief Nonprofit Global Empowerment Mission Team Up for 1st Annual Hurricane Event Across FL
Floridians are unfortunately too familiar with the devastating impacts hurricanes and other major storms can have on our communities, our homes, and our loved ones.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to be more prepared this Hurricane Season, Florida’s largest independent food bank Farm Share alongside internationally recognized Disaster Relief Nonprofit Global Empowerment Mission team up for the 1st Annual Hurricane Preparedness Event in 5 Counties across Florida: Jacksonville, Boynton Beach, Miami, Tallahassee, and Oakland Park Florida Saturday, June 15, 2024 beginning at 9AM. This single-day event will provide free hurricane supply kits to 5,000 families as Florida settles into the Atlantic hurricane season.
— Stephen Shelley, CEO of Farm Share.
Each participating family will receive a hurricane supply kit that includes non-perishable foods, a can opener, water, socks, toiletries, reusable bags, bug spray, and informational pamphlets. Households with family pets will also receive a pet supply kit, including pet food (dog or cat), shampoo, and poop bags.
“Floridians are unfortunately too familiar with the devastating impacts hurricanes and other major storms can have on our communities, our homes, and our loved ones,” said Stephen Shelley, CEO of Farm Share. ”Preparing for these events is essential, but we recognize that these supplies can fall to the bottom of the to-do list when money is tight. That’s why, with the help of our generous sponsors, we’re doing what we can to help make sure Floridians have what they need to weather the storm.”
Hurricane preparedness supplies will be distributed on Saturday, June 15, from 9AM a.m. until supplies run out at the following locations:
-- Miami Fairgrounds, 10901 SW 24th St, Miami, FL 33165
-- Florida State Hospital, 100 N Main St, Chattahoochee, FL 32324
-- Jacksonville Fairgrounds, 510 Fairground Pl, Jacksonville, FL 32202
-- Boynton Beach Mall, 801 N Congress Ave, Suite 295, Boynton Beach, FL 33426
-- Northeast High School, 700 NE 56th St, Oakland Park, FL 33334
Farm Share is teaming up with disaster relief organization Global Empowerment Mission to ensure that Florida families are stocked up on necessary supplies to weather a major storm. Together Farm Share and GEM have successfully delivered more than 70 truckloads of food, water, and supplies to victims of hurricanes and tornadoes across Florida. When disasters strike, Farm Share and GEM stand ready to help families in need. Last month, Farm Share partnered with the organization to aid families impacted by the multiple tornadoes and severe weather that caused widespread damage across Florida.
“We’re proud to team up with Farm Share to make sure that families in need can prepare for hurricane season free of charge,” says President and Founder of GEM, Michael Capponi. He continues, “In the last few years we have seen unprecedented disasters across the globe and devastating hurricanes hit the state of Florida. The reality is, Florida has over 1,300+ miles of coastline which are extremely vulnerable to the devastating effects of hurricanes. On June 15th this year at our 1st annual Hurricane Preparedness event, GEM and Farm Share are teaming up to ensure that Florida families are prepared to endure periods of power loss and displacements from their homes after a storm.”
The distribution event is being made possible by the support of additional partnering agencies, including the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center, Restoration Bridge, Jacksonville Fairgrounds, Northeast High School, and Florida State Hospital. Event sponsors include the American Red Cross, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Sunshine Health, Amazon, Krisis Flood Bag, and emergency management offices in Broward, Duval, Gadsden, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties.
Farm Share is a reliable first responder, standing ready to help communities prepare for, respond to, and recover from the devastating effects of natural disasters. In the aftermaths of Hurricanes Ian and Idalia the last two years, Farm Share provided more than 70 truckloads of food, water, and supplies within 14 days of the storms making landfall.
About Farm Share:
Established in 1991, Farm Share started the innovative concept of retrieving unused food from Florida farms and redistributing it to those in need. Operations began in Homestead and have expanded to serve the entire state of Florida as a homegrown food bank. Farm Share is the largest independent food bank in the state and third largest in the nation, and was recently named America’s No. 1 Food Bank by Wall Street 24/7. The nonprofit organization focuses on fighting food insecurity in Florida while simultaneously reducing food waste from local farms. The Farm Share team redistributes fresh fruits and vegetables from Florida farmers to benefit neighborhoods and communities in need throughout all 67 counties in Florida. To learn more about Farm Share, visit www.farmshare.org.
About GEM:
Global Empowerment Mission was formed in response to the 2010 Haiti Earthquake. Our objective is to deliver the most amount of aid, to the most amount of people in need, in the shortest amount of time and with the least amount of costs to our donors. With speed, efficiency, and local expertise, we have deployed over 355 disaster relief missions in 57 countries and all 50 states. GEM is 4-star rated by Charity Navigator, earning 100% across all four categories (Accountability & Finance, Impact & Results, Leadership & Adaptability, Culture and community). GEM’s dollar-to-impact multiplier ensures maximum effect in the communities served, with 97% of every dollar donated going to mission-related activities. We utilize a smart partnership model of donors, volunteers, and local stakeholders to make our work possible. For more information, visit: www.globalempowermentmission.org or visit missions page to see GEM’s work.
