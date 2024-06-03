Journey.ai, Inc. Celebrates 20th Patent, Strengthening Cybersecurity and CX Leadership
Milestone reinforces Journey's innovation in security, data privacy, and customer experience for contact centers.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Journey.ai, Inc. (DBA: Journey), a pioneering cybersecurity software company, proudly announces the award of its 20th patent. This milestone highlights Journey's commitment to innovation and leadership in enhancing security, data privacy, and customer experience in contact centers and beyond.
The latest patent, titled "Storing Information Within a Zero-Knowledge Data Management Network," demonstrates Journey's cutting-edge technology for safeguarding sensitive data and streamlining secure communications. This breakthrough adds to Journey's impressive portfolio, which includes patents for sourcing, receiving, and securing information within zero-knowledge networks, performing concealed transactions, and providing advanced access control and identity verification.
“Our 20th patent represents a major step forward in our mission to revolutionize cybersecurity and customer interactions,” said Alex Shockley, President and Co-founder of Journey.ai. “It underscores our dedication to developing innovative solutions that enhance security and improve the efficiency and experience of our clients' contact center operations.”
Journey's patented technologies, including its Zero Knowledge Network, empower businesses to protect customer data through advanced methods such as biometrics, mobile wallets, and digital identity verification. These innovations offer flexible, secure authentication options, from Passkeys to multi factor biometrics, all integrated within a user-friendly, low-code platform. The fundamental goal behind all of Journey's patented technology is to maximize security, data privacy, and user experience in remote interactions across voice, video, and chat. This has radically altered the tools and data flow supporting these conversations without any centralized storage or intermediaries.
The strategic importance of these patents is immense. With approximately 400 billion calls in and out of contact centers every year, nearly all of which require an exchange of information, Journey's technology addresses the critical need for secure, private, and user-friendly solutions. Data privacy and security are fundamental human rights, but user experience is crucial for widespread adoption. By designing a network architecture that delivers industry-shifting security and privacy while improving customer experience, Journey has created a robust, durable, and heavily protected platform capable of addressing a wide variety of challenges across industries and verticals.
Regulated industries, such as banking, insurance, and retail, have extensive rules about data and access management, often resulting in a trade-off between compliance and customer experience. Journey's Zero Knowledge Network technology eliminates these trade-offs by allowing secure transactions over the phone that previously required in-person visits. This advancement removes significant limitations and enhances customer convenience without compromising security.
Journey's innovations have received significant industry recognition, including the "Best of Show" award at Enterprise Connect and twice winning "The Best Innovation in Customer Experience" at the same event. Industry analysts, partners, and customers have praised Journey's approach, with analyst Sheila McGee-Smith commenting on a recent LinkedIn post that it "Looks like Journey is becoming the gold standard for CX authentication."
This achievement not only strengthens Journey's intellectual property but also reinforces its competitive edge in the cybersecurity landscape. Journey's unique approach to data privacy and security eliminates the need for intermediaries, keeping sensitive information exclusively in the hands of the people and systems that need it. This approach fundamentally differentiates Journey from other players in the market and sets a new benchmark for security, efficiency, and customer experience.
Journey.ai, Inc. (DBA: Journey) is a pioneering cybersecurity software company that redefines data protection and customer interactions. By expanding the tools available to both callers and agents and reimagining the flow of data, Journey enables businesses to create seamless, secure voice and digital experiences for sensitive and complex interactions. From using images and AI for identity verification to leveraging passkeys and biometrics for authentication, and facilitating payments with mobile wallets and e-signatures, Journey enhances critical interactions to be both faster and safer.
