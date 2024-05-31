Learn about fireflies at June 13 MDC program in Springfield

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Fireflies and the light they emit in the evening have fascinated people of all ages for centuries.

People can learn more about these insects and their “flashy” way of attracting mates on June 13 at the Missouri Department of Conservation event “Insects: Fireflies at Farmers Park.” This event will be from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Springfield’s Farmers Park complex, which is located at 2144 E. Republic Road in southeast Springfield. No registration is required for this event. People can get more information at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/200537

At this event, staff from MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center will be conducting a variety of firefly-related crafts, games, and other informational activities in the garden area at the Farmers Park complex. People wishing to see fireflies in action should come closer to 9 p.m. Food vendors and a live band in the nearby Farmers Park courtyard will add to the evening’s entertainment.

People wanting more information about this event can call the Springfield Conservation Nature Center at 417-888-4237. People can also call this number to get signed up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins about upcoming programs at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other nearby MDC facilities.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.