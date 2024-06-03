Anker Innovations Joins Forces with Tampa Bay Watch to Promote Environmental Conservation
Tampa Bay Watch restoration staff and volunteers form a human chain to transport bags of recycled oyster shells to the shoreline of MacDill Air Force Base. The bags form a living shoreline to mimic natural oyster habitat to prevent erosion and foster new oyster growth.
Tampa Bay Watch volunteers pass bags filled with recycled oyster shells from the Shells for Shoreline program, a partnership with local restaurants aimed at returning shells to the estuary to support oyster habitat restoration.
Anker collaborates with Tampa Bay Watch to enable their mission of bay restoration and protection through mutual aid and community-focused events.TAMPA, FL, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in mobile charging and consumer electronics, is celebrating National Ocean Month in part by kicking off a new partnership with the Tampa Bay Watch stewardship program. Anker staff members will be traveling to Florida and are inviting members of our Anker, Anker SOLIX, and eufy communities to learn more about Tampa Bay Watch's mission and directly engage with Tampa Bay conservation efforts. During this trip, the Anker Innovations community will tour Tampa Bay Watch's facilities, explore the Tampa Bay ecosystem on a private eco-vessel tour, actively participate in a beach clean-up, and meet with local environmentalists who are using innovative solutions like living shorelines to enrich the environment.
Anker Innovations' New Alliance with Tampa Bay Watch
Tampa Bay Watch is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the Tampa Bay watershed through community-driven restoration projects, education programs, and outreach initiatives. To highlight and support this organization's vision, Anker will be providing crucial mobile charging and security tools such as Anker Nano portable charging devices, Anker SOLIX solar generators, and Eufy security cameras to enable their efforts, while bringing members of our community to Tampa Bay for a series of engaging advocacy activities.
"For 30 years, our mission has been to protect the delicate ecological balance that exists in Tampa Bay. Our restoration projects, sustained by the tireless efforts of thousands of dedicated volunteers, stand as a testament to our commitment to environmental preservation," said Dwayne Virgint, CEO of Tampa Bay Watch. "Partnering with Anker Innovations presents an extraordinary opportunity to amplify these efforts and heighten awareness among both visitors and locals, ensuring a brighter future for the Tampa Bay estuary."
"The team at Anker has immense respect for the work Tampa Bay Watch is doing with their local community to protect marine ecosystems," said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. "Through this partnership, we want to support Tampa Bay Watch in their community efforts while also increasing the awareness and advocacy of impactful environmental preservation projects."
Anker's Commitment to Sustainability
In April of 2023, Anker committed to reducing the company's environmental impact through a multi-year initiative called "ReCharge the Future." This program is focused on the use of eco-friendly materials and offsetting carbon emissions. This year, the company is continuing this commitment by integrating responsible practices across product development, packaging, recycling, and supply chain management.
Sustainability is a core part of Anker Innovations' mission statement, with solar power solutions and eco-friendly designs being integral to many Anker products. These partnerships are direct extensions of these values and aim to revitalize the environment through innovative strategies and collaboration to build a more sustainable future. Alongside these initiatives, Anker Innovations is proud to have achieved many product certifications focused on environmental impact reduction from organizations like Carbon Trust, UL Solutions, and TCO Certified.
About Tampa Bay Watch
Tampa Bay Watch is a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) stewardship program dedicated exclusively to the charitable and scientific purpose of protecting and restoring the marine and wetland environments of the Tampa Bay estuary encompassing over 400 square miles of open water and 2,300 square miles of highly- developed watershed. Tampa Bay Watch involves more than 10,000 youth and adult volunteers each year in hands-on habitat restoration projects. For more information, visit www.tampabaywatch.org or call 727-867-8166.
About Anker Innovations
Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerMake, Anker SOLIX, AnkerWork, Eufy, Nebula and Soundcore.
More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.
Brett White
Anker Innovations
+1 817-320-8266
brett.white@anker.com