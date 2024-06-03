Anker Innovations Joins Forces with Tampa Bay Watch to Promote Environmental Conservation

Tampa Bay Watch restoration staff and volunteers form a human chain to transport bags of recycled oyster shells to the shoreline of MacDill Air Force Base. The bags form a living shoreline to mimic natural oyster habitat to prevent erosion and foster new oyster growth.

