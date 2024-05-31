Information Related To Learning Disabilities, Including Dyslexia Data Collection
District Leaders,
As June approaches, I am writing to remind you about the ongoing data collection process for Information Related to Learning Disabilities, including Dyslexia. As a reminder, the deadline for final submission is June 15. Please note that after initial submission, it must be approved by a district leader with an approver-level code.
Feel free to reach out if you need further assistance or have questions about the process. Thank you!
Olivia Alberts
Reading Specialist
(531) 220-6014