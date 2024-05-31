Submit Release
News Search

There were 212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,661 in the last 365 days.

Information Related To Learning Disabilities, Including Dyslexia Data Collection

District Leaders,

As June approaches, I am writing to remind you about the ongoing data collection process for Information Related to Learning Disabilities, including Dyslexia. As a reminder, the deadline for final submission is June 15. Please note that after initial submission, it must be approved by a district leader with an approver-level code.

Feel free to reach out if you need further assistance or have questions about the process. Thank you!

Olivia Alberts

Reading Specialist

olivia.alberts@nebraska.gov

(531) 220-6014

You just read:

Information Related To Learning Disabilities, Including Dyslexia Data Collection

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more