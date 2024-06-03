COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES AWARDS $1.4 MILLION IN COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS TO LOCAL STUDENTS
117 Scholarships Awarded to Local Students Headed to College this Fall; Community Foundation Provided $17.7m in Scholarships to Date, Totaling Over 3,200 Awards
Our objective is to truly make a difference in our community by offering financial support to deserving young people who will benefit the most from the funding we offer.”WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is pleased to announce the results of its 2024 college scholarship program. The Community Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to solve the region’s chronic and emerging civic and social issues.
— Danita R. DeHaney, President and CEO, Community Foundation
This year, the organization awarded 117 scholarships, totaling more than $1.3 million, to recent high school graduates enrolling in college in 2024. More than 850 students submitted applications, which is more than a 20 percent increase from last year. The average award for each scholarship was $10,000.
“The 2024 Scholarship Committee reviewed applications from a truly diverse group of scholarship applicants who were both deserving and impressive,” said Joanne Julien, M.D., chair of the Community Foundation’s Scholarship Committee. “The increase in scholasrship applications that we are seeing year over year in our community continues to drive the Community Foundation to do what we can alongside our donors to meet the need.”
Since 1985, the Community Foundation has offered both need- and merit-based scholarships with an aim to increase access to higher education and decrease the burden of debt for our area’s aspiring college students. Over $17.7 million in scholarships have been bestowed to date, for a total of over 3,200 awards. The Community Foundation currently hosts 123 scholarship funds set up by donors, each of whom details the criteria for the recipients. All students residing in Palm Beach and Martin Counties are eligible.
“Our objective is to truly make a difference in our community by offering financial support to deserving young people who will benefit the most from the funding we offer,” said Danita R. DeHaney, president & CEO. “Our scholarship recipients have proven their dedication to education and demonstrated that that, with a financial support, they can excel in college and beyond.”
To learn more about the scholarship program and process, please visit https://yourcommunityfoundation.org/about-scholarships/.
About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties
The Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The Foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the Foundation has distributed over $200 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the Foundation supports initiatives that improve education and youth, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
4013783486 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn