Death Investigation In Wicomico County

May 31, 2024

(SALISBURY, MD) — Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a Wicomico County woman who was found deceased on May 26, 2024 by officers from the Salisbury City Police Department.

The victim is identified as Patoria Giddens, 33, of Salisbury. Giddens was found in a vacant apartment near her residence in the 1000-block of Adams Avenue. She was pronounced deceased on the scene by EMS personnel. Giddens was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The results indicate her manner of death as homicide.

On May 29, 2024, the Salisbury City Police Department requested the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit to assume the investigation into Giddens death. Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators responded to the scene along with members of the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office and Salisbury City Police Department and conducted an additional canvas of the neighborhood.

Anyone with information relevant to the death investigation is urged to contact Maryland State Police immediately at 443-480-6818. Callers may remain anonymous.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov