South Dakota Airport Terminal Program Launched

Contact: Jack Dokken, Office of Air, Rail and Transit Program Manager, 605-773-7045

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) is pleased to announce the launch of the South Dakota Airport Terminal Program (SDATP) following the successful passage of Senate Bill 144 in the 2024 legislative session. This bill allocated $10 million in funding to support airport terminal projects across the state, representing a significant investment in enhancing South Dakota’s aviation infrastructure.

“The SDATP funds will play pivotal role in strengthening the aviation infrastructure and enhancing economic development in our state,” said Joel Jundt, Transportation Secretary. “The SDATP will help our South Dakota airports meet growing demands and improve services for residents and visitors alike.”

The SDATP funds are unique, as they are one-time appropriations distinct from the traditional Aeronautics Commission policies. Applicants must choose between utilizing State Aeronautics Trust Funds or SDATP funds for their terminal projects. Applicants will not only need to meet eligibility requirements, but also present their grant requests to the Aeronautic Commission who will ultimately decide which projects to fund and the amount of funding to be allocated to each project.

Eligible projects for SDATP funding must meet stringent criteria:

Projects must be part of the Airport Capital Improvement Plan or included in the National Plan of Integrated Airports (NPIAS) submitted yearly to the state.

Projects must receive federal funding through at least one year of Airport Improvement Program (AIP) federal entitlements and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) allocation. This includes having submitted an application, awarded a grant, or committed to applying in the next federal funding round.

Projects must not have been completed by the application deadline and must be scheduled to receive federal grants by Monday, Sept. 30, 2025, to retain eligibility.

SDATP funds are designated strictly for construction reimbursement and exclude costs related to project planning, design, and administration. Local community effort and funding are critical components for consideration, with priority given to projects demonstrating the following requirements:

A funding plan that includes two or more years of federal entitlements. Receipt of federal funding beyond entitlement funding, or attempts to secure such funding. A funding plan where state contributions do not exceed 60% of the non-federal costs.

SDATP applications are available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/transportation/aviation/office-of-aeronautics-services. Applications must be submitted to the SDDOT by Monday, June 10, 2024. Applicants are required to demonstrate how local funding will supplement state contributions based on federal eligibility criteria.

For more information on the South Dakota Airport Terminal Program and the application process, please contact Jack Dokken, SDDOT Office of Air, Rail and Transit Program Manager at 605-773-7045.

