St. Johnsbury Barracks, Lewd/Lascivious Conduct with a child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4004053

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Joshua Lewis

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5/26/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke, VT

VIOLATION: Lewd / Lascivious Conduct with a child

ACCUSED: Erik Camargo

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

VICTIM 1 - Juvenile Victim

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 26th, 2024, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Vermont Department for Children and Families began an investigation after receiving a report of child sexual abuse. According to the results of the investigation, Erik Camargo, 34, of Burke, had sexual contact with a juvenile. Camargo was arrested by the Vermont State Police on May 31st, 2024, on a charge of Lewd and Lascivious conduct with a child. Camargo was released with a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court on June 17th, 2024 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/17/24 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

