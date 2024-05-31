Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks, Lewd/Lascivious Conduct with a child

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24A4004053

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Joshua Lewis                            

 

STATION: St. Johnsbury                   

 

CONTACT#: 802 748-3111

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 5/26/24

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke, VT

 

VIOLATION: Lewd / Lascivious Conduct with a child

 

 

 

ACCUSED: Erik Camargo                                            

 

AGE: 34

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

 

 

VICTIM 1 - Juvenile Victim

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On May 26th, 2024, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Vermont Department for Children and Families began an investigation after receiving a report of child sexual abuse.  According to the results of the investigation, Erik Camargo, 34, of Burke, had sexual contact with a juvenile. Camargo was arrested by the Vermont State Police on May 31st, 2024, on a charge of Lewd and Lascivious conduct with a child.  Camargo was released with a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court on June 17th, 2024 at 0830 hours.

 

 

 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/17/24 0830 hours             

 

COURT: Caledonia

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

