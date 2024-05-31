St. Johnsbury Barracks, Lewd/Lascivious Conduct with a child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4004053
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Joshua Lewis
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/26/24
INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke, VT
VIOLATION: Lewd / Lascivious Conduct with a child
ACCUSED: Erik Camargo
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT
VICTIM 1 - Juvenile Victim
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 26th, 2024, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Vermont Department for Children and Families began an investigation after receiving a report of child sexual abuse. According to the results of the investigation, Erik Camargo, 34, of Burke, had sexual contact with a juvenile. Camargo was arrested by the Vermont State Police on May 31st, 2024, on a charge of Lewd and Lascivious conduct with a child. Camargo was released with a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court on June 17th, 2024 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/17/24 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.