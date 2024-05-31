Friday, May 31
NW demand for electricity projected to grow 30% in decade
Electricity demand in the Northwest is expected to grow more than 30% in the next decade, or about 5% more than estimated last year and triple the prediction three years ago, industry experts said in a new report. Increased demand for electricity for charging electric vehicles is projected to account for about 4% of total electricity demand in the West by 2034. Some utilities, such as Seattle City Light, are projecting demand from its customers for EV charging to be more than double that. Continue reading at Capital Press. (U.S. Department of Energy)
Foam food container ban starts June 1
Say goodbye to those flimsy containers. Foam cups, plates and other tableware are banned in Washington starting Saturday. The ban is the latest phase in the state’s 2021 law that seeks to reduce the use of plastic products that end up in the trash. The restriction includes portable coolers and food service products like containers, plates, bowls, trays, cups and clamshells. Any distribution or sale of the foam products will be illegal and companies and organizations are not allowed to use up existing inventories of foam products, starting June 1. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Robert F. Bukaty)
Finally! State ferry system goes out to bid for new hybrid-electric vessels
Washington State Ferries on Thursday published an invitation to bid on building five new hybrid-electric ferries, an overdue achievement that promises to eventually bring more reliability to cross-Sound ferry service. It’s the first time in more than 50 years that the state will accept bids from shipyards nationwide to construct its vessels. Going out to bid on this contract also represents a major step toward electrification of the WSF fleet. Bids from shipbuilders on the brand new hybrid ferries will be due in January and the contract awarded in February 2025. Continue reading at The WA State Standard. (WSDOT)
Capital Press
NW demand for electricity projected to grow 30% in decade
Opinion: When Congress won’t act, find another way
Columbian
EPA grants Woodland Public Schools $2.8M to buy electric school buses
21 states join Biden administration in bid to modernize nation’s aging grid
Clark County Jail gets $270K from opioid suit to fund addiction treatment for inmates
Everett Herald
Controversial license plate, park cameras coming to Everett
As Mountlake Terrace grows, so does housing around light rail
Everett man arrested for smuggling immigrants in freight trains
After lockout, firefighter union approves Boeing’s latest contract offer
Whooping cough having an ‘epidemic year,’ Snohomish County doctor warns
Kitsap Sun
New bike trail connects neighborhoods to Bainbridge High, Ordway Elementary
News Tribune
“The homeless veterans are not going to have any place to go.”
Pothole damage your car? Here’s what it would take for the city of Tacoma to pay for it
Mountain pass connecting Pierce County to prime hiking, eastern WA to open imminently
Can you carry a firearm onto school grounds in WA? This Little League mother didn’t think so
Opinion: I saw her get a degree behind bars. Now she’s poised to lead a national movement
Olympian
Boeing pays record $11.5M in wages wrongly withheld from WA workers
WA’s largest winemaker retreats from $19M Prosser facility. Door opens for longtime grower
Puget Sound Business Journal
SBA lifts caps on loans for energy efficiency projects
More workers are staying with their current employer in 2024
Seattle Times
Foam food container ban starts June 1
WA’s smaller metros have been growing faster than Seattle since 2020
New chapter for Northwest Asian Weekly after decades of community coverage
Spokesman Review
Moses Lake School District to cut 85 more staff during budget crisis
‘You are in for a treat’: Spokane International Airport unveils newly constructed concourse
Spokane’s first (hopefully) annual pickleball tournament open to all players: ‘It’s pretty special to be here’
Opinion: Mike Fancher, Robert McClure and Colette Weeks (Jinkins)
Washington Post
What you need to know about the Trump verdict
Google scales back AI search answers after it told users to eat glue
WA State Standard
Boeing pays $11.5M to employees owed wages for work travel
Finally! State ferry system goes out to bid for new hybrid-electric vessels
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Jury awards potential damages of $250 million in trade secrets lawsuit against Boeing
Capitol Hill business owners share safety concerns & frustrations with their councilmember
NW Public Radio
Pride month proclamation rejected in Yakima, fails in Sunnyside
Cascadia Daily News
Kids under 18 can ride for free on Amtrak Cascades trains
Tech innovator Janicki creates niche for products on the water, in the air and in space
MyNorthwest
Washington has become ‘safe haven for people seeking abortions,’ study finds
Parents plea for other solutions as SPS considers closing 20 elementary schools
Lawmakers, judges, incarcerated people seek resentencing reform amid victim concerns (Simmons, Frame, Dhingra, Goodman)