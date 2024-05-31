Friday, May 31

NW demand for electricity projected to grow 30% in decade

Electricity demand in the Northwest is expected to grow more than 30% in the next decade, or about 5% more than estimated last year and triple the prediction three years ago, industry experts said in a new report. Increased demand for electricity for charging electric vehicles is projected to account for about 4% of total electricity demand in the West by 2034. Some utilities, such as Seattle City Light, are projecting demand from its customers for EV charging to be more than double that. Continue reading at Capital Press. (U.S. Department of Energy)

Foam food container ban starts June 1

Say goodbye to those flimsy containers. Foam cups, plates and other tableware are banned in Washington starting Saturday. The ban is the latest phase in the state’s 2021 law that seeks to reduce the use of plastic products that end up in the trash. The restriction includes portable coolers and food service products like containers, plates, bowls, trays, cups and clamshells. Any distribution or sale of the foam products will be illegal and companies and organizations are not allowed to use up existing inventories of foam products, starting June 1. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Robert F. Bukaty)

Finally! State ferry system goes out to bid for new hybrid-electric vessels

Washington State Ferries on Thursday published an invitation to bid on building five new hybrid-electric ferries, an overdue achievement that promises to eventually bring more reliability to cross-Sound ferry service. It’s the first time in more than 50 years that the state will accept bids from shipyards nationwide to construct its vessels. Going out to bid on this contract also represents a major step toward electrification of the WSF fleet. Bids from shipbuilders on the brand new hybrid ferries will be due in January and the contract awarded in February 2025. Continue reading at The WA State Standard. (WSDOT)

Capital Press

Opinion: When Congress won’t act, find another way

Columbian

EPA grants Woodland Public Schools $2.8M to buy electric school buses

21 states join Biden administration in bid to modernize nation’s aging grid

Clark County Jail gets $270K from opioid suit to fund addiction treatment for inmates

Everett Herald

Controversial license plate, park cameras coming to Everett

As Mountlake Terrace grows, so does housing around light rail

Everett man arrested for smuggling immigrants in freight trains

After lockout, firefighter union approves Boeing’s latest contract offer

Whooping cough having an ‘epidemic year,’ Snohomish County doctor warns

Kitsap Sun

New bike trail connects neighborhoods to Bainbridge High, Ordway Elementary

News Tribune

“The homeless veterans are not going to have any place to go.”

Pothole damage your car? Here’s what it would take for the city of Tacoma to pay for it

Mountain pass connecting Pierce County to prime hiking, eastern WA to open imminently

Can you carry a firearm onto school grounds in WA? This Little League mother didn’t think so

Opinion: I saw her get a degree behind bars. Now she’s poised to lead a national movement

Olympian

Boeing pays record $11.5M in wages wrongly withheld from WA workers

WA’s largest winemaker retreats from $19M Prosser facility. Door opens for longtime grower

Puget Sound Business Journal

SBA lifts caps on loans for energy efficiency projects

More workers are staying with their current employer in 2024

Seattle Times

WA’s smaller metros have been growing faster than Seattle since 2020

New chapter for Northwest Asian Weekly after decades of community coverage

Spokesman Review

Moses Lake School District to cut 85 more staff during budget crisis

‘You are in for a treat’: Spokane International Airport unveils newly constructed concourse

Spokane’s first (hopefully) annual pickleball tournament open to all players: ‘It’s pretty special to be here’

Opinion: Mike Fancher, Robert McClure and Colette Weeks (Jinkins)

Washington Post

What you need to know about the Trump verdict

Google scales back AI search answers after it told users to eat glue

WA State Standard

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Jury awards potential damages of $250 million in trade secrets lawsuit against Boeing

Capitol Hill business owners share safety concerns & frustrations with their councilmember

NW Public Radio

Pride month proclamation rejected in Yakima, fails in Sunnyside

Cascadia Daily News

Kids under 18 can ride for free on Amtrak Cascades trains

Tech innovator Janicki creates niche for products on the water, in the air and in space

MyNorthwest

Washington has become ‘safe haven for people seeking abortions,’ study finds

Parents plea for other solutions as SPS considers closing 20 elementary schools

Lawmakers, judges, incarcerated people seek resentencing reform amid victim concerns (Simmons, Frame, Dhingra, Goodman)