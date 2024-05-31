Illinois State Fair Box Office Opens June 3

ILLINOIS, May 31 - SPRINGFIELD, IL -The Illinois State Fair Box Office opens for in-person ticket purchases Monday, June 3. Regular box office hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets are also available online using www.ticketmaster.com.

For one day only, June 3, all in-person buyers of Grandstand tickets are entered into a drawing to win two pre-show tickets. In addition, any in-person buyers of Fairytales on Ice tickets on June 3 will get one Illinois State Fair gate admission ticket for every ice show ticket purchased, making entrance to the fair free.

In addition to concert tickets, fairgoers will be able to purchase tickets at the box office for events at The Arena including Illinois State Fair Rodeo (August 10), ITPA Truck and Tractor Pulls (August 12-14) and Demolition Derby (August 17), as well as the USAC Silver Crown Racing Series (August 17) and ARCA Super Series (August 18).

"The 2024 Illinois State Fair is packed with entertainment options for the whole family," said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. "The box office opening day specials are even more reason to come out and buy tickets in person."

Discounted Mega Passes are available for purchase at the Emmerson Building or online. Grab a Mega Pass for $80 or a Jumbo Pass (which includes the Giant Slide) for $90 through July 31. Beginning August 1, the price will increase $20 on both passes.

For just $45, the Admission Book provides 11 any-day admissions to the 2024 Illinois State Fair. A Seasonal Infield Parking Pass can also be purchased for $40. This allows you to park on the infield all 11 days of the fair.

"We invite everyone to stock up on money-saving Mega Passes and Jumbo Passes before the prices increase in August," said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State Fair Manager. "Summer fun for families is affordable when you take advantage of these discounts."

Grandstand Concerts:

Friday, August 9: Keith Urban with Mackenzie Porter

Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 - $95 / SRO Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $150

Saturday, August 10: Mötley Crüe

Tier 3 - $88 / Tier 2 - $98 / Tier 1 - $110 / SRO Track - $110 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $165

Sunday, August 11: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit with Ashley McBryde

Tier 3 - $38 / Tier 2 - $43 / Tier 1 - $48 / SRO Track - $48 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $103

Tuesday, August 13: Jordan Davis with Ashley Cooke

Tier 3 - $39 / Tier 2 - $44 / Tier 1 - $49 / SRO Track - $49 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $104

Wednesday, August 14: Lil Wayne

Tier 3 - $60 / Tier 2 - $65 / Tier 1 - $70 / SRO Track - $75 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $125

Thursday, August 15: Jonas Brothers

Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 - $95 / SRO Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $150

Friday, August 16: The Smashing Pumpkins with PVRIS

Tier 3 - $55 / Tier 2 - $60 / Tier 1 - $70 / SRO Track - $70 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $125

Saturday, August 17: Miranda Lambert with Gavin Adcock

Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 - $95 / SRO Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $150

*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

Other Ticketed Events:

Thursday, August 8: Monsters of Destruction (Monster Truck show)

Advance tickets: $25 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under.

Day of event: $28 for adults and $23 for children

VIP packages are also available for $40, which include access to VIP seating and a monster truck ride.

Saturday August 10: Illinois State Fair Rodeo

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.

Monday, August 12 through Wednesday, August 14: ITPA Truck & Tractor Pulls

Tickets for each day of events are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.

Saturday, August 17: Demolition Derby

Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for kids.

Saturday, August 17: USAC Silver Crown Series Racing

Advance tickets: $25.

Day of event: $30.

Saturday, August 17 & Sunday, August 18: Fairytales on Ice (2 Shows Daily)

Ticket price is $25.

Sunday, August 18: ARCA Super Series Racing

Advance tickets: $25.

Day of event: $30.

The 2024 Illinois State Fair runs from August 8 through August 18 in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements by connecting with us via Facebook and Instagram.