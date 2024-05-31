Submit Release
ILLINOISANS INVITED TO DONATE TO STATE PARKS COMPETITION

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) is partnering with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) to raise money and awareness for Illinois state parks. Throughout June, supporters are invited to "vote" for their favorite Illinois state park by making a donation at www.ilstateparks.org. Every $1 donated equals one vote.


There are four groups of parks based on visitation, and there will be one winner from each group. The park receiving the most votes in each group will receive a plaque with names of each donor who contributed to that park. Donations are only accepted online.


All funds raised will go back into the Illinois state parks system. Projects will be identified by state parks staff and include things like accessibility improvements and new playgrounds. Current ICF projects include an accessible fishing pier at William Powers State Park in Chicago and a new stable at Giant City State Park in southern Illinois.


"The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Conservation Foundation are dedicated to ensuring Illinois state parks continue to be attractive, welcoming outdoor spaces for everyone," said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. "Your donations are crucial to helping us meet the increasing demands of improving and maintaining safe, clean, and enjoyable parks. Park lovers can donate today to help keep Illinois state parks thriving for generations to come."


Illinois stands among the few states - only seven in total - that do not charge an entrance fee for state parks. Illinois is committed to maintaining open access to these beautiful natural retreats for everyone, and donations help make this possible.


The Illinois Conservation Foundation is an IRS 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation established in 1995 to support the programs of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law.


