IDPH Marks Pride Month

ILLINOIS, May 31 - Department offers many programs and services for LGBTQIA+ community





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is observing Pride Month during the month of June by participating in Pride events around the state and showcasing the programs and services it provides to the LGBTQIA+ community. [For more information on the LGBTQIA+ acronym, go to LGBTQIA+ » LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center.]





"We join with members of the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies across Illinois in the celebration of Pride," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "Health and well-being centers around the ability of every resident to be their true and authentic selves. IDPH is proud to partner with and learn from individuals and organizations around the State this month and every month to improve the health and well-being of the LGBTQIA+ community."





IDPH staffers are taking part in a number of Pride events throughout June, and had a prominent presence at the Springfield Pridefest event on May 18. Representatives from the department will join with staff of other state agencies to take part in the annual Chicago Pride Parade on June 30. More information on Pride festivals around Illinois can be found at Pride Festivals in Illinois | Enjoy Illinois.





As part of its commitment to health equity across Illinois, the department offers a number of programs to address the unique health concerns of the LGBTQIA+ community. These include the implementation of services through the IDPH Division of Vital Records to ensure those records accurately reflect an individual's gender identity.





Under a state law that took effect in January 2023, an individual can have the sex designation on their birth record changed by submitting an affidavit, the Certificate of Correction Request Form, a photocopy of their ID, and a $15 payment. The designation can be changed to M, F, or X. Previously, a request for such a change had to be accompanied by a form completed by a physician.





Additionally, IDPH worked with Equality Illinois to ensure that parental designation fields on state birth records would be more inclusive for same-sex and transgender couples. Under this change, which took effect in 2020, each parent can choose to be designated as Mother/Parent, Father/Parent, or Parent.





IDPH provides a variety of programs and services to address the primary health issues and concerns of the LGBTQIA+ community, and to ensure that such services are provided equitably in an environment that is welcoming and inclusive.





To further its goal of creating equitable and welcoming environments for all, IDPH has also engaged in training of staff and outside partners on use of appropriate and culturally-sensitive language, and to ensure compliance with all non-discrimination rules and laws. IDPH has also adopted a policy of gender-neutral restrooms for all single-stall facilities in its offices statewide.



