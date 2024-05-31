Premier Announces Senior Public Service Appointments

CANADA, May 31 - Premier Tim Houston announced two key appointments to the public service today, May 31.

Tracey Taweel will become Deputy Minister to Premier Houston and Head of the Public Service. She will maintain her responsibilities as Executive Deputy Minister.

“Tracey has demonstrated her ability to find solutions to tackle some of Nova Scotia’s most pressing issues as a Deputy and Executive Deputy Minister. I am pleased to appoint her to the top deputy position and excited to welcome her to her new role,” said Premier Houston. “I know her leadership will continue to serve Nova Scotians well.”

Before becoming an Executive Deputy Minister, Ms. Taweel held the Deputy Minister position in the departments of Community Services, Communities, Culture and Heritage, and the Office of Status of Women. She was also Associate Deputy Minister of Communications Nova Scotia.

Jeannine Lagassé will become the Clerk of the Executive Council and Deputy Minister of Treasury and Policy Board.

Ms. Lagassé previously held the position of secretary to cabinet at the Executive Council Office and Deputy Minister of Health and Wellness before becoming a special advisor in the Department.

“Jeannine has a passion for public service and a wealth of experience that I know will be a strong asset to this role,” said Premier Houston.

The appointments take effect July 1.