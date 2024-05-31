Submit Release
News Search

There were 211 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,660 in the last 365 days.

Premier Announces Senior Public Service Appointments

CANADA, May 31 - Premier Tim Houston announced two key appointments to the public service today, May 31.

Tracey Taweel will become Deputy Minister to Premier Houston and Head of the Public Service. She will maintain her responsibilities as Executive Deputy Minister.

“Tracey has demonstrated her ability to find solutions to tackle some of Nova Scotia’s most pressing issues as a Deputy and Executive Deputy Minister. I am pleased to appoint her to the top deputy position and excited to welcome her to her new role,” said Premier Houston. “I know her leadership will continue to serve Nova Scotians well.”

Before becoming an Executive Deputy Minister, Ms. Taweel held the Deputy Minister position in the departments of Community Services, Communities, Culture and Heritage, and the Office of Status of Women. She was also Associate Deputy Minister of Communications Nova Scotia.

Jeannine Lagassé will become the Clerk of the Executive Council and Deputy Minister of Treasury and Policy Board.

Ms. Lagassé previously held the position of secretary to cabinet at the Executive Council Office and Deputy Minister of Health and Wellness before becoming a special advisor in the Department.

“Jeannine has a passion for public service and a wealth of experience that I know will be a strong asset to this role,” said Premier Houston.

The appointments take effect July 1.

You just read:

Premier Announces Senior Public Service Appointments

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more