Writing essays will be part of July 1 MDC youth frogging and fishing clinic

ROLLA, Mo. – Fishing and frog gigging are two summer activities that can help connect people with the outdoors.

Young outdoor enthusiasts between the ages of 8-15 will have a chance to learn about these activities at a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) clinic July 1 at Maramec Spring Park in Phelps County. The clinic will be from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will focus on trout fishing and frog gigging.

This workshop is limited to 10 participants and will have a unique sign-up process. To participate, children in the qualifying age range must write an essay about why they should be selected to participate in this clinic. Their essays can include details on why they're interested in trout fishing and frog gigging and why they want to learn about them.

“Many of our MDC regional staff have a personal interest in frog gigging,” said MDC Conservation Educator Dwight Warnke. “I want to share that interest and a love of fishing with kids who maybe would not get the opportunity to learn how to gig frogs or catch fish anywhere else. I also wanted to add just a bit of competitiveness to this clinic with the essay contest.”

Essays must be submitted to Warnke at Dwight.Warnke@mdc.mo.gov. The deadline for essay submissions is noon on June 24. The 10 participants who are selected will be notified with full details of the clinic. The essays must include the participant’s:

Full name

Date of birth

Gender

Home address

Email address of parent or guardian

Phone number

The essay should be 100 words in length. (Word count should not include the above-listed information.)

The 10 participants selected will get instruction in trout fishing and frogging and will also have hands-on opportunities to try their skills. Participants will also learn how to clean frogs and trout and prepare them for cooking on a campfire.

MDC staff will provide fishing and gigging equipment needed for the event. Attendees should bring footwear suitable for walking/wading in shallow water. Options that will work are knee boots, hip boots, chest waders, or old tennis shoes that are suitable to be in water. No sandals. Participants should also bring a headlamp (or flashlight) and bugspray.

Information about this event can be found at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/201181.

People can also get information about this program and directions to Maramec Spring Park by emailing Dwight.Warneke@mdc.mo.gov or by calling the MDC Rolla Office at 573-368-2225.