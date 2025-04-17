Powder Valley Nature Center seeking entries for 2025 Urban Nature Photo Contest

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites photographers of all levels in the St. Louis area to explore nature with their cameras this month.

MDC’s Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is seeking entries for its 2025 Urban Nature Photo Contest during the month of April. Community members of all ages are encouraged to capture the beauty of Missouri’s native plants, trees, and wildlife on the scenic grounds of the nature center. The contest is open to everyone, and entries will be divided into two categories: Youth (ages 17 and under) and Adult (ages 18 and up).

Powder Valley is located on 112 acres of oak hickory forest which includes a wet weather stream and three hiking trails. This contest celebrates the local diversity of the natural world and encourages participants to explore, observe, and appreciate the environment around them.

All photos submitted must be taken on-site at Powder Valley and should highlight native Missouri species. Participants are asked to follow area regulations, treat nature with care, maintain a respectful distance from wildlife, and avoid harming any plants or habitats while photographing.

To enter, photographers should submit photographs via email to MDC Naturalist Lauren Baker at Lauren.Baker@mdc.mo.gov by April 30.

All eligible entries will be on public display in the nature center’s art gallery from May 3 - 30, where visitors will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite photographs in person. Winners from each category will receive prizes and may have their work featured in future Powder Valley exhibits and across the MDC’s social media platforms.

MDC photographers offer the following tips to help create the best photos:

Photograph during the early morning, or later into the evening. The light is usually much better during these times than the harsher, midday sun. Soft, cloudy days can also make for some pleasing light.

Fill the frame with the subject—close-up photos tend to be much more engaging than subjects seen from a distance.

Consider using a macro or closeup lens. There are amazing details to be discovered in native plants, and a host of tiny and fascinating insects and pollinators.

Be creative and don’t be afraid to experiment.

Photographers can also consult MDC’s online Field Guide at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z9d for more information about native wildlife and their habitats, and behaviors.

Whether a seasoned photographer or a novice just starting out, this is an opportunity to showcase creativity, explore the trails, and connect with nature.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-44 and I-270.