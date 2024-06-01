Submit Release
Craft Body Scan Announces $99 Couples Heart and Lung Scan

$99 Couples Heart and Lung Scan Promotion

New promotion during National Cancer Survivors Month makes life-saving health scans more affordable for all

We know if we catch cancer or heart disease in the early stages, the outcome is much better. Our mission is to improve health & save lives, and we do that by finding & detecting serious issues early.”
— Trey Marler, president of Craft Body Scan
TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In pursuit of early detection for all, Craft Body Scan is offering a couple's heart and lung scan for $99 now through June 28, 2024.

The special promotion coincides with the kickoff of National Cancer Survivors Month. It brings much-needed early detection services to men and women with a family history of cancer or those concerned with their current health.

“We know if we catch cancer or heart disease in the early stages, the outcome is much better,” said Trey Marler, president of Craft Body Scan. “Our mission is to improve health and save lives, and we do that by finding and detecting heart disease and cancer in the early stages.”

“Many Craft Body Scan patients with scan findings show no symptoms,” said Jason Schroder, DO, medical director and co-founder of Craft Body Scan. ”Our heart and lung scans bring hidden threats -- like calcium buildup around the heart, coronary heart disease or lung disease -- to light. We hope this promotion motivates more people to be proactive about their health.”

The couple’s heart and lung scan is one of the company’s most popular scans. This non-invasive CT scan of the chest uses advanced low-dose radiation. Patients often choose a heart and lung scan because it’s one of the fastest, easiest, and most accurate ways to learn about the current state of their cardiovascular and pulmonary health. If the patient is concerned about cancer or heart disease, early detection is one of the best ways to address and resolve those health problems successfully.

In addition, the patient can bring their spouse or partner to receive a scan at no additional charge.

To take advantage of Craft Body Scan’s $99 couples heart and lung scan promotion, visit the following web page: www.craftbodyscan.com. To qualify, you must attend the scheduled appointment with your spouse or partner.


About Craft Body Scan

Craft Body Scan was founded with the vision to save more patients' lives through early detection. The company offers a wide range of highly advanced scans that can reveal even the smallest health threats in the body. The earlier these issues are caught, the better the health outcome for patients. By making scans more affordable and accessible, Craft Body Scan can help people enjoy a longer, healthier life.

For more information, please visit www.craftbodyscan.com

Craft Body Scan Announces $99 Couples Heart and Lung Scan

