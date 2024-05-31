Attorney General Jackley Announces Wyoming Man Pleads Guilty to Charges Against Highway Patrol Trooper

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, May 31, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

Pierre, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Saratoga, Wyo., man has pleaded guilty to shooting at a South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper during an incident at the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Wyatt James Fluty, 29, entered guilty pleas to one count of Attempted First Degree Murder (Law Enforcement) and one count of Commission of a Felony While Armed with a Firearm. The remaining four charges were dismissed as part of a plea bargain.

Fluty will be sentenced July 17 in Meade County Circuit Court. He faces a maximum sentence of 75 years in prison.

The incident occurred on Aug. 9, 2023 after law enforcement reported that Fluty was believed to have stolen a vehicle from Rawlings, Wyo., and was in possession of stolen firearms. Fluty was seen by a South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper near Exit 32 in Sturgis.

When the trooper attempted to take Fluty into custody, the defendant tried to flee and fired two shots at the trooper. The trooper returned fire. Fluty then attempted to steal the trooper’s patrol vehicle.

Fluty was taken into the custody by the trooper and an off-deputy Minnesota deputy sheriff. Fluty sustained minor injuries. The two law enforcement officers were not injured.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation investigated the case with assistance from the Sturgis Police Department, Meade County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol. T

The Attorney General’s Office and the Meade County State’s Attorney’s Office are prosecuting the case.

-30-