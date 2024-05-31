Governor Hochul Hosts Roundtable With Parents to Discuss Efforts to Combat Youth Mental Health Crisis and Harmful Effects of Social Media

Executive Director of the NYS Congress of Parents and Teachers (NYS PTA) Kyle McCauley Belokopitsky said, “We applaud Governor Hochul’s leadership on this critical issue facing millions of school children and their families across New York State. Our recent Mental Health Survey for parents, families and educators showed that 82% of respondents felt social media is the most important mental health issue for students. Governor Hochul is right that we must address this significant challenge facing our students by taking new steps to protect young people on social media. Together, we will Support Kids, Raise Awareness and make every child’s potential a reality.”

The Governor’s commitment to advancing these bills is part of her larger commitment to addressing youth mental health in New York State. In addition to the $1 billion mental health investment in the FY24 Enacted Budget, the FY25 Enacted Budget carries through $20 million in start-up funding for school-based mental health clinics and a rolling application process to expedite these awards, which were previously secured through the state procurement process. This initiative builds on the $5.1 million in state funding awarded in November to support 137 new school-based clinics – including 82 at high-needs schools – and bringing the total number to more than 1,200 statewide.

The FY25 Enacted Budget includes more than $19 million to provide critical care to young people, including increasing resources for youth receiving treatment in their community or in residential care.