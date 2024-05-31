Submit Release
News Search

There were 211 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,668 in the last 365 days.

New Community Living BC board chair will champion lived experience

CANADA, May 31 - Shane Simpson has been appointed chair of the Community Living BC (CLBC) board of directors to succeed Michael J. Prince, who completes his second full term at the end of June 2024.

“As CLBC’s next board chair, Shane Simpson brings a familiar voice and a deep understanding of the needs of the CLBC community,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “Shane will keep lived experience at the centre of CLBC’s decision-making.”

Simpson, who served as minister of social development and poverty reduction from August 2017 until December 2020, has long been a champion of community building. He was recognized for his contributions with the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal.

“I found, during my time as minister, that CLBC’s success is built on quality, accountable service and a commitment to meaningful collaboration across the sector,” Simpson said. “I want to thank Minister Malcolmson for the opportunity to build on the great leadership of Michael Prince in these areas. I am excited and privileged by this opportunity.”

Simpson was instrumental in working with community-inclusion groups and across government to create a partnership table that launched the 10-year Re-Imagining Community Inclusion plan that envisions better lives for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. He also initiated a public consultation process on accessibility and inclusion that formed the basis of B.C.’s new accessibility legislation, which was passed in 2021.

“We’re very pleased to welcome back Mr. Simpson to CLBC in the role of board chair,” said Ross Chilton, CEO of CLBC. “We are fortunate to have a chair who has a deep understanding of those we serve and a vision for helping them to be fully included in society.”

Simpson will start as CLBC board chair in July 2024. He has been appointed to a three-year term.

CLBC is a provincial Crown corporation that funds supports and services for more than 28,000 adults with developmental disabilities and people who have a diagnosis of autism or fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, and significant difficulty doing things on their own. 

Learn More:

CLBC board meetings are open to the public. The schedule is available online:
https://www.communitylivingbc.ca/about-us/leadership/board-directors/board-meeting-schedule/

Find out more about Re-imagining Community Inclusion:
https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content?id=E5FDE1A7812844AFBE768550B56AC19C

You just read:

New Community Living BC board chair will champion lived experience

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more