New Community Living BC board chair will champion lived experience

CANADA, May 31 - Shane Simpson has been appointed chair of the Community Living BC (CLBC) board of directors to succeed Michael J. Prince, who completes his second full term at the end of June 2024.

“As CLBC’s next board chair, Shane Simpson brings a familiar voice and a deep understanding of the needs of the CLBC community,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “Shane will keep lived experience at the centre of CLBC’s decision-making.”

Simpson, who served as minister of social development and poverty reduction from August 2017 until December 2020, has long been a champion of community building. He was recognized for his contributions with the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal.

“I found, during my time as minister, that CLBC’s success is built on quality, accountable service and a commitment to meaningful collaboration across the sector,” Simpson said. “I want to thank Minister Malcolmson for the opportunity to build on the great leadership of Michael Prince in these areas. I am excited and privileged by this opportunity.”

Simpson was instrumental in working with community-inclusion groups and across government to create a partnership table that launched the 10-year Re-Imagining Community Inclusion plan that envisions better lives for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. He also initiated a public consultation process on accessibility and inclusion that formed the basis of B.C.’s new accessibility legislation, which was passed in 2021.

“We’re very pleased to welcome back Mr. Simpson to CLBC in the role of board chair,” said Ross Chilton, CEO of CLBC. “We are fortunate to have a chair who has a deep understanding of those we serve and a vision for helping them to be fully included in society.”

Simpson will start as CLBC board chair in July 2024. He has been appointed to a three-year term.

CLBC is a provincial Crown corporation that funds supports and services for more than 28,000 adults with developmental disabilities and people who have a diagnosis of autism or fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, and significant difficulty doing things on their own.

