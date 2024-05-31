Delaware 250 Announces Spring 2024 Grant Recipients

Delaware 250 is pleased to announce the recipients of its inaugural cycle of grants to support planning and programming for the upcoming United States Semiquincentennial Anniversary in 2026. This anniversary recognizes 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. A special project of the Delaware Heritage Commission and the Delaware Public Archives, Delaware 250 seeks to reflect on and celebrate the plurality of histories within both Delaware and the nation as we approach the 250th anniversary of America’s independence.

“The 250th anniversary of our country’s independence is a significant milestone for both our state and our nation, and an opportunity to enrich our understanding of Delaware’s past, present, and future,” said Dick Carter, chair of the Delaware Heritage Commission. “Since its formation ahead of our nation’s 1976 Bicentennial, the Delaware Heritage Commission has served as a steward of Delaware’s rich history; we look forward to continuing that work as we approach this important anniversary.”

The Delaware 250 grants are intended to support museums, libraries, non-profit organizations, historic sites, heritage groups, and other such groups in developing programs or other public-facing ventures that help to commemorate the 250th anniversary for Delawareans and Delaware’s visitors. Recipients will use the funds to plan for the 250th in ways that serve and reflect their communities and organizations.

“Delaware 250 is committed to representing the many stories across this state,” said Margaret Hughes, coordinator for Delaware 250. “We are inspired by the revolutionary ideals that formed this country and to which we continue to aspire. Each in their own way, the Spring 2024 grant recipients contribute to a deeper understanding of our past.”

Recipients of the Spring 2024 Delaware 250 grants are:

Delaware Art Museum ($25,000), for its Art and Democracy Project, which facilitates conversations across the State on how Delaware’s arts and cultural organizations can create content that reflects Delawareans’ shared history and imagines their collective future.

The Newark Partnership ($20,000), to support the Knowing Newark series, a variety of community events showcasing Newark’s history and heritage.

Lewes Historical Society ($15,000), to support the Society’s exhibition From Revolution to Republic: The Neill Household (1792-1803). This exhibition will curate the society’s Burton Ingram House (c. 1785) to reflect the home of Revolutionary War veteran Colonel Henry Neill, his wife Mary, and the seven enslaved people that lived and worked in this space.

Wisdom 2 Witness ($14,976), to develop an oral history project connecting young people to community elders via stories of Delaware’s past, present, and hoped-for future.

Greater Harrington Historical Society ($14,000), to increase access to collections for researchers and the public ahead of the Semiquincentennial through space renovation, improved archival storage, and dedicated collections management.

Delaware Historical Society ($12,000), to create a series of “book talks” focusing on inclusive and relevant histories of the Revolutionary era through the theme “We the People.”

Delaware Institute for Arts in Education ($10,000), to develop a series of in-school artist residencies culminating in a public dance performance and scholar’s talk. The project aims to foster deeper understanding of the American Civil Rights era and the impact of Martin Luther King’s assassination on the city of Wilmington, ideas that connect with the country’s long struggle to secure the promises of the Revolution.

NSDAR/Lafayette Bicentennial ($7,840), to support programming for the October 2024 bicentennial commemoration of Major General Lafayette’s farewell tour. Fifty years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence, French hero of the American Revolution Lafayette returned as the “Guest of the Nation” to visit the country he helped to form.

Milford Museum ($5,000), to produce the documentary film The Colored Balcony, centering on the history of the then-segregated Schines Theater in downtown Milford.

The grants will support outreach and engagement across the state. “The Greater Harrington Historical Society was a grateful recipient of a grant from Delaware 250,” said Doug Poore, curator. “The funds from this grant award will be used to expand our archive room, which will allow visitors and researchers greater access to our holdings, specifically genealogical documents dating back to the 1700s.”

Molly Giordano, Executive Director of the Delaware Art Museum, said, “DelArt is thrilled to receive this funding from Delaware 250 to support our 2026 exhibition and research project that will shine a light on the connection between art and democracy. As Delaware’s largest art museum, we continue to play a leading role in using art to consider our collective past and invest in our shared artistic future.”

Applications for the next round of Delaware 250 grants will open in early June, with a July 15 application deadline. For more information, contact Margaret Hughes at (302) 744-5067 or Margaret.Hughes@delaware.gov. For all press inquiries about Delaware 250, please contact Katie Pierce at (302) 744-5076 or Catherine.Pierce@delaware.gov.

About Delaware Heritage Commission

Created in 1972 as the Delaware American Revolution Bicentennial Commission to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the American Revolution in 1776, the Delaware Heritage Commission became one of the principal agencies for the celebration of Delaware history. The celebration of the bicentennial of the U.S. Constitution in 1987, the bicentennial of the Bill of Rights, the 500th anniversary of Columbus “Finding the Americas,” the 75th anniversary of the American Revolution Battle of Cooch’s Bridge, were led by the Heritage Commission. Our mission is to celebrate the history and heritage of Delaware. Since 1993, the Commission has sponsored Delaware Book Fair and Authors Day. From the publications of books about Delaware history to the institution of two summer history camp programs for boys and girls, we engage in everything to accomplish our goals. The Commission offers Challenge Grants and McKinstry Awards for people studying First State history. The Heritage Commission works with sister agencies within the Delaware Department of State (museums, archives, veterans, arts) to fulfill that mission.

About Delaware Public Archives

As the repository for records of Delaware state and local governments, the Delaware Public Archives contains millions of documents and other materials that can help with researching one’s genealogical roots and conduct historical research. Among these records are census materials, vital statistics including birth, death, and marriage records; tax assessments, probate/estate records, land deeds, and military records.

The Delaware Public Archives also preserves a large amount of genealogically related materials that were of private origin. These records include family histories, bible records, church records, manuscript genealogies, and newspapers.