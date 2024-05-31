MDC hosts Youth Conservation Camp July 22-23 at Busch Shooting Range and Conservation Area

Body

DEFIANCE, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will be holding a Youth Conservation and Hunter Education Camp Monday and Tuesday, July 22-23, at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center and Busch Memorial Conservation Area. The camp is open to both boys and girls aged 11-15 years. This is a free, two-day camp aimed at introducing young people to a range of outdoors skills in a supportive learning environment.

The Conservation Youth Camp will run from 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. each day. Day one will start at the Busch Shooting Range, 3550 Hwy D in Defiance. There, participants will learn and practice all the skills needed to become Missouri Hunter Education Certified. They’ll also get hands on experience shooting .22 rifles, shotguns, and archery, along with learning the skill of atlatl throwing.

On day two, campers will meet at the nearby MDC St. Louis Regional Office on the Busch Conservation Area, 2360 Highway D in St. Charles. Attendees will experience kayaking, fishing, learning how to start fire, and other outdoor activities.

“At the completion of camp, the participants will become Missouri Hunter Education certified so that they may continue using their newly learned skills,” said MDC Conservation Educator Becky Robertson.

Conservation Youth Camp is free with all equipment provided. The camp is limited to 60 boys and girls between the ages of 11 to 15 years old. The first 60 applications received will be selected to attend.

To apply, participants should follow these steps:

Pre-register online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4uV

Supply a current email and address when registering

Watch for an email confirmation and an information packet in the mail

Fill out the packet as soon as possible and return. Students must complete the knowledge portion explained in packet.

Return the packet prior to attending the Conservation Youth Camp by June 21

For additional information, contact Becky Robertson at Becky.Robertson@mdc.mo.gov, or 636-441-4554, ext. 4126.

