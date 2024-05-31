May 31 - Three Candidates Disqualified, One Withdraws from State Primary Ballot

State of Colorado

Denver, May 31, 2024 - Today, the Elections Division at the Colorado Department of State has announced that three candidates have been disqualified from the State Primary Election ballot and a fourth has withdrawn her name from consideration.

Robert Tate, Republican Party candidate for State Senate District 29, has been disqualified for failure to submit a candidate affidavit and personal financial disclosure as required by law.

Luis A. Moy, Republican Party candidate for State House District 61, has been disqualified for failure to submit a candidate affidavit and personal financial disclosure as required by law.

Charles Alvarado, Democratic Party candidate for State House District 63, has been disqualified for failure to submit a personal financial disclosure as required by law.

Kristine Sposato, Republican candidate for Regent of the University of Colorado – Congressional District 3, has withdrawn her name.

Under the Fair Campaign Practices Act, the Secretary, as the designated election official for state races, is required to disqualify any candidate who fails to file either their candidate affidavit or a complete personal financial disclosure statement after notice from the office. (C.R.S. § 1-45-110(3).) All three disqualified candidates were given notice of their potential disqualification, as required by the statute, and failed to submit the required documents.

Under the Election Code, a candidate may withdraw from an election “at any time” by submitting a notarized letter of withdrawal. (C.R.S. § 1-4-1001(1)(a).)

Each individual will still appear on the ballot. The deadline for ballots to be printed and in the hands of county clerks was Friday, May 24, and ballots to military and overseas voters already have been issued. Votes cast for these four individuals will not be counted.