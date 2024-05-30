Experience the Majestic Headwaters Forest Reserve with Free Guided Hikes by the BLM

Press release from BLM:

Opportunities to revel in the beauty of ancient redwood stands await outdoor enthusiasts who reserve space on a free guided hike offered by the Bureau of Land Management along the Salmon Pass Trail at the southern end of the Headwaters Forest Reserve near Fortuna. Hikes are planned for weekend dates into November.

Hikers can expect to cover three miles in the outings that last three to four hours. The trek is moderately strenuous, with 360 feet of elevation change.

Registration is required for each outing. Registration is now open for weekend hikes through July. Registration links will open for each scheduled hike two months in advance and close three days prior to each hike.

The hikes are among many events scheduled to celebrate 25 years since establishment of the Headwaters Forest Reserve.

The 7,472-acre Headwaters Forest Reserve was established in 1999 after a decade-long grassroots effort to protect the world’s last unprotected, intact, old-growth redwood forest ecosystem. It supports threatened species including coho salmon, the northern spotted owl and the marbled murrelet, a seabird.

The BLM Arcata Field Office manages the Reserve in consultation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. To reach the Elk River Trailhead, take the Elk River Road exit off Highway 101 at the south end of Eureka. Turn right onto Elk River Road and drive approximately six miles to the parking area.

