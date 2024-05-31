Friends of the Dunes Seeks Environmental Educators to Inspire Future Coastal Stewards

Press release from the Friends of the Dunes:

Friends of the Dunes, a non-profit organization dedicated to coastal conservation and environmental education, is excited to announce the search for two passionate and dedicated environmental educators to join our team. Their efforts will be instrumental in inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards.

Education Manager

Permanent Position

Pay Rate: 30-35 hours per week, $22-25/hour starting, DOE

Benefits: Medical, vision, and dental insurance; SIMPLE IRA matching retirement plan; flexible work schedule

The Education Manager plays a key role on Friends of the Dunes’ small team, collaborating closely with other program staff to provide high-quality educational programming that inspires people to connect with and protect Humboldt’s coastal environments. The Education Manager is responsible for implementing a variety of environmental educational programs including field trip programs for K-12 schools, summer camps, and family-oriented nature events.

Summer Education Intern

Temporary Summer Position

Pay Rate: 25-29 hours per week, $18

Employment Dates: July 1 to August 15, 2024

The Summer Education Intern will assist in the coordination of Friends of the Dunes summer camp programs under the supervision of the Education Manager. This position is 25-29 hours per week during weeks when summer camps are offered. During non-summer camp weeks, hours will be based on need and funding availability.

To read the full job descriptions, visit www.friendsofthedunes.org/ jobopportunities.

We value the strength that comes from diverse perspectives and experiences and warmly welcome applications from individuals of all backgrounds. Friends of the Dunes strives to create an inclusive environment where everyone feels respected and valued.

Interested candidates should apply by sending a single PDF document with a cover letter, resume, and two references to [email protected] by June 16, 2024.