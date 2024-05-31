SLOVENIA, May 31 - In accordance with Commission Regulation (EU) 2022/128 and Commission Regulation (EU) 2021/2116, AAMRD has published on the link below all recipients of funds who received funds from the European Agricultural Funds in the European budget years 2021 and 2022. Due to the transition period of the common agricultural policies, the provisions of Commission Regulation (EU) no. 908/2014 and Commission Regulation (EU) no. 1306/2013 still apply.

European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (EAGF) finances the following measures:

measures or direct payment

schemes measures of agricultural markets: promotion of agricultural products, school feeding scheme, winemaking, beekeeping, extraordinary measures

European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) finances the following measures:

Measures of the Rural Development Programme 2007-2013

Measures of the Rural Development Programme 2014-2020

The amount also contains a part of funds from the national budget.

The browser does not specify the recipients of funds for national measures, which have been 100 % financed from the national budget (de minimis, natural disasters, co-financing of insurance premiums, land consolidation, societies, etc.).

Footnote: The data for the program period 2007-2013 in 2023 are not part of the announcement of the recipients of funds, nor are the data from the Early Retirement measure.