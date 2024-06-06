The Coffee Shops Release Contractor Outlook Newscast
Forward-thinking newscast launches to support contractors’ business growth.
Our online community is about connecting and networking for success. We will continue to bring expert content to The Coffee Shops that is useful and engaging for all types of construction companies.”SISTERS, OR, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RoofersCoffeeShop®, the award-winning website where the industry meets for technology, information and everyday business, launches an engaging and informative newscast across all The Coffee Shops including RoofersCoffeeShop, MetalCoffeeShop® and CoatingsCoffeeShop™. Contractor Outlook will feature industry experts who will discuss important topics including the economy, politics, weather, business and much more in a video/audio format focused on helping contractors with their business.
— Heidi J. Ellsworth
“Because we are so active in our various industries and heavily involved with our industry associations, we continually meet experts who can help contractors with their forecasting and planning for success," stated RoofersCoffeeShop President Heidi J. Ellsworth. "Contractor Outlook is the platform that will allow us to bring those expert voices to the contractor."
The newscast will be in an easy-to-consume format following The Coffee Shops’ model of Read Listen Watch (RLW). It will also be the first cross-platform content offering contractors of all trades an opportunity to gain information they can use to grow their business.
“The Coffee Shops continue to offer content that not only informs but educates,” continued Ellsworth. “Our online community is all about connecting and networking for success. We will continue to bring expert content to The Coffee Shops that is useful and engaging for all types of construction companies.”
Read, Listen or Watch the Contractor Outlook newscast here or on any of the Coffee Shop sites under the Read Listen Watch navigation.
About The Coffee Shops
Award-winning websites and online communities make up The Coffee Shops. Starting with RoofersCoffeeShop, which launched in 2002, the growth of the sites has been explosive for the construction trades of roofing, metal, coatings and their customers. Currently featuring four sites, RoofersCoffeeShop, MetalCoffeeShop, CoatingsCoffeeShop and AskARoofer, all the sites are committed to advocating for the construction trades by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all contractors, while promoting positive growth, education and success of construction industries overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and overall construction information and education. The Coffee Shops are “Where the Industries Meet!” For more information, visit www.thecoffeeshops.online.
