International observers to Serbia’s local elections to hold press conference on Monday

BELGRADE, 31 May 2024 – International election observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold a press conference to present their findings following the local elections in Serbia.

What:

  • A press conference of the ODIHR election observation mission to the local elections in Serbia
  • Journalists can attend the press conference in person or via Zoom (details below)
  Those unable to attend in person can follow the livestream

Who:

  • Ambassador Lamberto Zannier, Head of the ODIHR election observation mission

When:

  • 15:00 local time (GMT +2) on 3 June 2024

Where:

  • Nikola Tesla Ballroom, Metropol Palace Hotel Belgrade, Bulevar kralja Aleksandra 69, Belgrade

Registration:

  To take part via Zoom, please register by 11:00 local time on 3 June

The ODIHR observation mission totals 126 observers, made up of 16 ODIHR-deployed experts, 18 long-term, and 92 short-term observers deployed throughout Serbia.

For more information, please contact:

Katya Andrusz, ODIHR: +48 609 522 266 or katya.andrusz@odihr.pl

