International observers to Serbia’s local elections to hold press conference on Monday

BELGRADE, 31 May 2024 – International election observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold a press conference to present their findings following the local elections in Serbia.

A press conference of the ODIHR election observation mission to the local elections in Serbia

Ambassador Lamberto Zannier, Head of the ODIHR election observation mission

15:00 local time (GMT +2) on 3 June 2024

Nikola Tesla Ballroom, Metropol Palace Hotel Belgrade, Bulevar kralja Aleksandra 69, Belgrade

The ODIHR observation mission totals 126 observers, made up of 16 ODIHR-deployed experts, 18 long-term, and 92 short-term observers deployed throughout Serbia.

