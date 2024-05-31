International observers to Serbia’s local elections to hold press conference on Monday
BELGRADE, 31 May 2024 – International election observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold a press conference to present their findings following the local elections in Serbia.
What:
- A press conference of the ODIHR election observation mission to the local elections in Serbia
- Journalists can attend the press conference in person or via Zoom (details below)
- Those unable to attend in person can follow the livestream here
Who:
- Ambassador Lamberto Zannier, Head of the ODIHR election observation mission
When:
- 15:00 local time (GMT +2) on 3 June 2024
Where:
- Nikola Tesla Ballroom, Metropol Palace Hotel Belgrade, Bulevar kralja Aleksandra 69, Belgrade
Registration:
- To take part via Zoom, please register by 11:00 local time on 3 June using the following link
The ODIHR observation mission totals 126 observers, made up of 16 ODIHR-deployed experts, 18 long-term, and 92 short-term observers deployed throughout Serbia.
