Traffic Impacts to State Route 60 in Bradley County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Drivers traveling on SR 60 in Bradley County should be aware of upcoming nearby road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic. A portion of Freewill Road will be closed for the month of June from the intersection of SR 60 to just west of the Hopewell Elementary School to complete necessary road work.

Beginning Monday, June 3, 2024, and continuing through Monday, July 1, 2024, crews will close Freewill Road. A signed detour will be in place directing drivers around the closure.

Detour Routes:

Eureka Rd/SR-306 WB will be detoured onto SR-60 SB, then onto NW Georgetown Dr. back to Freewill Rd.

SR-60 SB (right turn) will be detoured to stay on SR-60 SB and to NW Georgetown Dr. back to Freewill Rd.

Freewill Road EB will be detoured onto NW Georgetown Dr. EB, then to SR-60 NB.

Drivers are encouraged to use extreme caution as they travel through this area. Traffic control will be in place. This work is weather permitting. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

