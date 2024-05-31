Latest arrangements for the programme Impression of Iec Long, integrated in the 34th Macao Arts Festival

Submit Release
MACAU, May 31 - Due to the fact that the typhoon signal no.3 is currently hoisted, the programme Impression of Iec Long, originally scheduled for today (31 May), at 8pm, at the Former Iec Long Firecracker Factory, will be cancelled. Spectators with tickets for the programme scheduled for 30 and 31 May can change for other sessions at the Macau Ticketing Network outlets from today until 2 June during office hours, subject to availability. Spectators with tickets can also request the refund at the Macau Ticketing Network outlets from today until 30 June during office hours. For enquiries, please call 28555555.

