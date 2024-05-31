MGTO calls for visitors’ attention to typhoon updates and activity arrangements

MACAU, May 31 - 【MGTO】Promotional video “Safety Tips for Travelers in Macao During Typhoon Season”

Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) has issued typhoon signal No.3 at 16:00 today (31 May). The tropical storm named Maliksi has led to unstable weather conditions in Macao. Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) advises visitors to stay tuned to the latest updates on SMG’s website: https://www.smg.gov.mo/en and Government Information Bureau’s website: https://www.gcs.gov.mo/news/home/en.

Typhoon information is on noticeable display at MGTO’s Tourist Information counters. Via four telecommunication companies, the Office has also sent mobile messages to visitors in Macao and Macao residents travelling abroad about civil defense information. The Tourism Hotline (2833 3000) operates 24 hours a day.

If the typhoon signal No. 8 or above is hoisted in Macao, operations of Tourist Information counters will be suspended. The Macao Grand Prix Museum and Ritz Building will be closed temporarily. Originally scheduled at the Macao Grand Prix Museum on 1 June in celebration of the inauguration ceremony, the "BUILD the Museum" Workshops and “Treasure Hunt GoGoGo!” activity are postponed to 8 June.

MGTO has called for businesses to attend to concerns about typhoon and formulate coping plans in accord. Hotel establishments are required to place notices about tropical cyclone signal in effect and Macao’s transport arrangements during typhoon at their lobbies or visible locations such that visitors can promptly adjust their itinerary with the least influence from typhoon. For measures and arrangements for public land transportation services, please visit the Transport Bureau’s website: https://www.dsat.gov.mo/dsat/index.aspx(Chinese version only).