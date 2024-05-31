U.S. CDC Guidance for Preventing the Spread of Infections in Schools

United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC) recently released a press release highlighting Guidance for Preventing Spread of Infections in Schools to Keep Children Healthy and Learning. The full guidance, Preventing Spread of Infections in K-12 Schools, has been provided for consideration in the 2024 – 2025 school year on preventing the spread of infections in schools. US CDC is now providing this guidance to ensure it can be part of back-to-school preparations as plans for the new school year in the fall are being formulated.

The evidence-based strategies included in this guidance include:

When staff or children become ill, there are additional strategies to slow the spread of infectious disease that schools can implement, including:

Have staff and students stay home when they are sick. The guidance makes clear what specific symptoms necessitate staying home.

When applicable, use personal protective equipment (PPE) for school staff caring for sick children.

Hand washing, respiratory etiquette, cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting remain important.

The new guidance recommends updating school emergency operation plans, including infectious disease sections, and establishing and maintaining key partnerships with health departments, local medical systems, and other community health providers. It also complements the recently released CDC Respiratory Virus Guidance. These documents intend to support schools in developing and implementing evidence-based action plans to maintain healthy and safe school environments.

Additional Resources:

Maine CDC has additional free resources on infectious disease prevention that schools can order or download. For more information about airborne and direct-contact diseases, visit the Maine CDC website.