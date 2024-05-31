Submit Release
State Reporting Summer Training

Mark your calendars! Registration for the Data Summer Training is currently open! Trainings are scheduled at varying locations across the state from July 29th to August 1st and August 12th to August 15th. This year’s training will focus on reporting resource updates, guidance for data reporting best practices, and assistance with student enrollment. We look forward to providing this opportunity to meet with school administrative units to network and collaborate.

Dates and Locations:

  • July 29th – Presque Isle
  • July 30th – Old Town
  • July 31st – Perry
  • August 1st – Farmington
  • August 12th – Union
  • August 13th – Auburn
  • August 14th – Buxton
  • August 15th – Remote

Please Save a Seat for a specific location after initial registration is complete.

Registration will close on Friday, July 26th. If you have any questions about this year’s Summer Training, please get in touch with Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov or call 207-446-3897

