London Real's New Documentary "We Will Not Be Silenced" Premieres to Universal Acclaim

Award-winning, feature length expose of the murky world of online censorship generates acclaim from critics and audiences alike

This documentary is a testament to the resilience and determination of those who seek the truth about online free speech.” — Brian Rose, founder and host of London Real

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Real is proud to announce the release of its new, award-winning documentary, "We Will Not Be Silenced," which premiered on May 30cexclusively on X to universal acclaim. The film, directed by Brian Rose and Luis Solarat, has captivated audiences with its powerful narrative and commitment to uncovering truth and transparency around what is perhaps the battleground for our generation: online freedom of speech.

Exploring in detail the impact of censorship in the 21st century, the documentary addresses some of the most pressing issues and challenges of our time, namely the role of Big Tech in dictating what we can and can’t say.

Comments from the premiere reflect the impact and emotional depth of the film and its subject matter:

“Stunning Brian. Well done.”

“Fantastic movie!”

“It was awesome!”

“Loved this. Never ever forget what they did to us people!”

“Thank you Brian for your tireless work to bring truth and transparency to this dark chapter of existence… I will share happily.”

“This film, ‘We Will Not Be Silenced’ brought tears to my eyes. I’m so grateful that Brian Rose did not crumble under enormous pressure he persevered to be a guiding light to us all, thank you Brian.”

“Wow up 3.40am UK … I could not stop watching powerful truths Brian .. sharing everywhere.. thank you.”

Brian Rose, the founder and host of London Real London Real, commented: "This documentary is a testament to the resilience and determination of those who seek the truth about online free speech. I'm incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support and positive feedback from our audience. 'We Will Not Be Silenced' is more than just a film; it's a movement towards greater awareness and accountability for Silicon Valley, our governments and their regulators."

The documentary has not only received praise from viewers but also garnered critical acclaim, securing 19 Best Documentary awards for its compelling narrative and exceptional production quality.

"We Will Not Be Silenced" is now available to watch for free on London Real’s X channel at https://x.com/LondonRealTV.

About London Real

London Real is an independent broadcaster with a difference.

Dedicated to providing a platform for voices that challenge the status quo, London Real is committed to creating a mass scale transformation of humanity into a fully empowered, conscious and cooperative species.

Founded by Brian Rose in 2011, London Real has become synonymous with thought-provoking content that inspires, informs, and empowers its global audience.