INDIGO Biosciences Introduces Cell-Based Luciferase Reporter Assay for Human c-MET / Hepatocyte Growth Factor Receptor
A New Sensitive, Time-Saving Assay for Preclinical Research of Cancer, Fibrosis, and Inflammatory DiseasesSTATE COLLEGE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INDIGO Biosciences, a leading developer of innovative cell-based reporter assays, announced today the launch of its latest assay: the Human c-MET / Hepatocyte Growth Factor Receptor Reporter Assay. This assay represents a breakthrough in preclinical research, providing researchers with a powerful tool to develop new therapeutics based on c-MET’s role in cancer, fibrosis, and inflammatory diseases.
"c-MET, also known as the hepatocyte growth factor receptor, is implicated in a myriad of pathological conditions, including cancer progression, fibrotic diseases, and inflammatory disorders," explained Bruce Sherf, Chief Technology Officer at INDIGO Biosciences. “Our assay allows researchers to gain deeper insights into c-MET signaling and thereby accelerate the development of novel therapeutics."
The c-MET receptor, a receptor tyrosine kinase, plays a crucial role in cell proliferation, survival, migration, and tissue regeneration. Dysregulated c-MET signaling is associated with various diseases, making it an attractive target for therapeutic intervention.
INDIGO's c-MET Receptor Reporter Assay is engineered with specialized reporter cells expressing functional c-MET receptors, enabling sensitive and specific detection of c-MET activation or inhibition. Researchers can efficiently screen compound libraries to identify c-MET agonists, antagonists, and modulators, expediting the drug discovery process for conditions such as cancer, fibrosis, and inflammatory diseases.
"Our mission at INDIGO is to equip researchers with cutting-edge assays to drive scientific discovery and improve human health," added Sherf. "We anticipate that our c-MET Reporter Assay will have a profound impact on advancing research and therapeutic development in cancer progression, fibrotic diseases, and inflammatory disorders related to c-MET signaling."
INDIGO’s c-MET reporter assay kits contain all materials needed to perform the assay, including cryopreserved optimized reporter cells, media for use in recovering the cryopreserved cells and for diluting test samples, reference compound, luciferase detection reagent, a cell culture-ready assay plate, and a detailed protocol. By providing all necessary assay reagents in one easy-to-use kit, INDIGO enables researchers to obtain high-quality data quickly. There is no need for researchers to procure individual components from multiple sources, painstakingly transfect and selectively propagate reporter cells, or optimize the assay.
What also sets INDIGO kits apart is their proprietary CryoMite™ cryo-preservation process, which eliminates weeks of cell-culture work, allowing researchers to get reliable data quickly. This process allows scientists to immediately dispense healthy, division-competent reporter cells into the assay-ready plates. There is no need for cumbersome intermediate treatment steps such as spin and rinse of cells, viability determinations, or cell titer adjustments prior to assay setup. Simply thaw and plate the reporter cells, add test compounds and detection reagents, and obtain assay results in as little as 24 hours.
INDIGO’s Human c-MET Reporter Assays are available as all-inclusive kits in 96-well and 384-well assay formats. Bulk volumes of assay reagents are also available to accommodate high throughput screening applications. Additionally, researchers can take advantage of INDIGO's assay services for convenient and economical outsourcing of their c-MET-related studies.
For more information about INDIGO's c-MET Reporter Assay and other products and services, visit their website at www.indigobiosciences.com.
