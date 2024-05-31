Submit Release
JAPANESE PROGRESSIVE POP BAND JYOCHO RELEASE NEW INSTRUMENTAL TRACK hijouni kireina JYOCHO LIVE VIDEO

JYOCHO-Ex-Woman

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JYOCHO, a five-piece band from Kyoto, has released two live videos on YouTube today (May 31), their first live video besides acoustic sessions in five and a half years.

The videos were filmed at the concert “JYOCHO EP Release TAIBAN ‘Guide and Devote’ Extra> held on May 5th at Shibuya WWW in Tokyo, Japan, and directed, shot and edited by Eiji Okamura (MMT inc.).

The videos show JYOCHO's impressive techniques.

As for the new instrumental track hijouni kireina JYOCHO which was released on May 8, the band had not announced anything about the new track by the time they suddenly performed it to the packed Shibuya WWW venue, so the video captures the silent excitement of the band and audience.

They have also revealed the song called ex human, which is from their fourth EP “Guide and Devote e.p” released in January 2024 and has become one of the popular tracks of JYOCHO in Japan.

WATCH

<New Release>

JYOCHO Digital Single「hijouni kireina JYOCHO」

Out on May 5th 2024

LISTEN

https://jyocho.lnk.to/hkj

COKM-45160 / COKM-45161(Hi-Res)

JYOCHO is attracting attention not only in their native country but also all over the world, and hijouni kireina JYOCHO was introduced on Spotify's “All New Rock” playlist as one of the only few songs from Japan, and was also featured on the popular Neo J-Pop playlist “Gacha Pop”.

JYOCHO have also announced that they will be developing a series of playlists themed “JYOCHO’s Three Primary Colors” and the first one “JYOCHO White” has just been released.

The playlist compiles JYOCHO’s songs that have sacred atmosphere and it includes hijouni kireina JYOCHO as well.

<Playlist>

JYOCHO White
https://jyocho.lnk.to/white

[TRACK LIST]

hijouni kireina JYOCHO

As the Gods Say

Lucky Mother

pure circle

circle of life

A Life with the Sun Re-Rec Ver.

Guide and Devote

All the Same

hills

a roundabout idea

A True Figure of

Life was Cheap

from long ago

Gather the Light

sugoi kawaii JYOCHO


■Live Video

JYOCHO - hijouni kireina JYOCHO (Official Live Video)

https://youtu.be/0fnJoU2Heow

JYOCHO - ex human (Official Live Video)

https://youtu.be/tEEupWYHK3I

Nipponophone
Nippon Columbia Co., Ltd
email us here

JYOCHO - hijouni kireina JYOCHO (Official Live Video)

