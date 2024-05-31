Lyra McKee murder trial commences

Peter Cavanagh, Jordan Devine and Paul McIntyre are on trial for the murder of journalist and former NUJ member Lyra McKee.

McKee was killed on 18 April 2019 after being shot in the head while observing a riot in Northern Ireland. On the fifth anniversary of her death, Séamus Dooley, NUJ Irish Secretary, remembered McKee and her “brave and challenging voice”, while recognising the loss to journalism. The NUJ has consistently called for those responsible for her death to be brought to justice.

On 30 May, as the trial commenced, MTV footage filmed before the shooting was played in court featuring presenter Reggie Yates interviewing members of Saoradh - a political party considered by the Police Service of Northern Ireland as linked to the New IRA. The prosecution state McIntyre and Devine were among those present.

Cavanagh, Devine and McIntyre are alleged by the prosecution to have “intentionally encouraged or assisted” a gunman. All three men are charged with the murder of McKee and face additional charges including possession and throwing of petrol bombs.

The partner, family and friends of Lyra attended the hearing.

The Irish Times: Footage filmed for MTV documentary played at trial of three men accused of murdering Lyra McKee.

