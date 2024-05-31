Vietnamese startups take part in Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) event

VIETNAM, May 31 - SINGAPORE — Vietnamese startups have been making headlines at InnovFest, part of the Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) event, which takes place from 29-31 May.

Three startups, AirCity, Foodmap, and Meta DAP, have joined their peers at the event to showcase their products and technologies, expand their networks, and seek investment opportunities.

According to the organiser, the event brings together elites in innovation and business, including startups, investors, corporations, research institutes, universities, government agencies and media.

AirCity is a Vietnamese startup focusing on smart city solutions and providing innovative applications for efficient urban management using its proprietary technologies. Foodmap aims to develop a platform connecting agricultural products with consumers, contributing to the region’s food supply chain and bringing Vietnamese agricultural products closer to regional markets. Meta DAP offers advanced analytics solutions, helping businesses make better-informed decisions based on data.

According to the National Innovation Centre (NIC), the presence of Vietnamese startups at InnovFest x Asia 2024 is not only an opportunity to promote their brands but also a strategic step in expanding in the international market. With great potential and resilience, the startups aim to achieve significant success and put Việt Nam on the regional and global tech map.

The centre has played an important role in supporting Vietnamese startups. Through its programmes, NIC has been helping young businesses access the capital, knowledge, and networks to develop and reach the global market. — VNS