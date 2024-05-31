Thừa Thiên – Huế lures 20 new investment projects in five months

VIETNAM, May 31 -

THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ — The central province of Thừa Thiên – Huế granted licenses to 20 new investment projects with a total registered capital of over VNĐ5.32 trillion (nearly US$209 million) in the first five months , including eight foreign direct investment (FDI) projects worth more than $33 million.

According to the provincial People’s Committee, 330 new enterprises were established with a combined capital of VNĐ1.68 trillion in the period, up 5 per cent in number and 2.3 per cent in value compared to the same period last year.

The province has focused on resolving difficulties facing businesses, contributing to completing the socio-economic development goals of the locality.

The disbursement of public investment capital has also recorded significant results, with nearly VNĐ1.5 trillion out of the nearly VNĐ6.25 trillion allocated by the government, equivalent to 24 per cent of the set plan.

The locality welcomed over 1.6 million visitors in the January – May period, earning an estimated VNĐ3.24 trillion, representing year-on-year increases of 26 and 10 per cent, respectively.

In the time to come, the locality will continue to focus on addressing difficulties and supporting industrial production projects. Additionally, efforts will be made to develop infrastructure projects in economic zones and industrial parks, and accelerate key projects using the State budget. — VNS