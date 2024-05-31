ROADWAY ACTIVITY REPORT - REGION 2

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project limits. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will accompany any closures. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Crossville/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (SPARTA HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 1.83 to LM 4.88: Intermittent stoppages as well as shoulder and lane closures on SR-1 (Sparta Hwy) between East Main Pleasant Hill and Arthur Seagraves Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 04/18/24 through 06/15/24 from 8 am to 3 pm. [2024-182]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (SPARTA HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 10.05 to LM 12.13: Intermittent stoppages as well as shoulder and lane closures on SR-1 (Sparta Hwy) between Old Hwy 70 and Holiday Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 04/18/24 through 06/15/24 from 8 am to 3 pm. [2024-192]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (SPARTA HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 10.67 to LM 11.33: Intermittent stoppages as well as shoulder and lane closures on SR-1 (Sparta Hwy) between Crossville Entrance Road and Northside Drive/Tennessee Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 05/23/24 through 06/05/24 from 9 am to 2 pm. [2024-282]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-68 Utility Work both directions from LM 4.81 to LM 12.44: Intermittent stoppages as well as shoulder and lane closures on SR-68 from Cox Valley Road to Old Grandview Hwy. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 04/17/24 through 07/26/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-152]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) construction of a roundabout at SR-392 (LM 17 / Milo Lemert Prkwy) and SR-101 (Peavine Rd / 17.4): Construction activities are ongoing. Lane closures may be necessary to complete the work. Appropriate signs will be utilized. Motorist entering the roundabout should yield to vehicles within the roundabout. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone.

[Mack Construction, LLC/Crossville/CNW373]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) construction of bridge over the Obed River (LM 12.7): Bridge replacement activities continue on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River bridge. SR-1 (US-70) is to be closed at the bridge for the duration of the project until the work is completed. A detour with signs has been displayed to utilize Northside Drive (SR-462) to travel around the closure. Additionally, the left turn from Sparta Drive onto Miller Avenue (SR-392) has been closed for the duration of the project. Motorists should be aware of the road closure and utilize the detour route as necessary. RESTRICTIONS: Bridge on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River is being replaced. The road is closed at LM 12.72.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Crossville/CNX110]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 resurfacing from south of SR-282 (Dunbar Lane, LM 12.4) to SR-1 (US-70, LM 15.9): Construction activities are ongoing. Contractor is working on sidewalks and curb ramps. Shoulder and/or lane closures may be necessary to complete the work. Appropriate signs will be utilized to direct traffic.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Crossville/CNY010]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) grading, drainage, signals and paving from SR-68 to south of the bridge over Byrd's Creek (LM 9.7 to LM 10.6): Construction activities are in progress along SR-28 and SR-68. Construction equipment and vehicles will be entering and exiting the work zone frequently. [Cleary Construction, Inc./Crossville/CNW231]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction activities are in progress. Activities will require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive (SR-462), as well as short term closures of city streets. Flagging operations will accompany these closures with appropriate signs. The right shoulder of SR-28 Northbound near the intersection of Interstate Drive has been closed. Motorists traveling west on Interstate Drive should be mindful of the "Right Turn Only" lane at the intersection of Stout Drive. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Crossville/CNV010]

CUMBERLAND AND FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) widening from near N. Lowe Rd (LM 29.2) to north of SR-62 (LM 1.9): The contractor will continue work along the new alignment of SR 28. In addition, the contractor will be performing utility work adjacent to the existing alignment of SR 28. Flaggers are being intermittently used to control traffic through parts of the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Cookeville/CNV300]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor continues grading and construction activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities and motorists should be prepared to stop while traveling through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to obey posted speed limit and to watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway. The West end of Old Liberty Road will be closed to through traffic due to construction activities. Motorists and EMS will need to use the East entrance of Old Liberty Road to gain access and follow detour signs.

[Twin K Construction/Cookeville/CNV012]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-135 rockfall mitigation north of Daniel Hill Lane (LM 7.1): The contractor has begun clearing and rockfall mitigation work. SR-135 is closed from LM 6.31 – 7.76. Message boards and detour routes are in place. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and follow detour signage. RESTRICTIONS: Closed with detour in place.

[Tim's Tree Service, Inc./Livingston/CNX406]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-85 bridge repair over Indian Creek (LM 4.77): The contractor continues bridge repair work. The road is reduced to one 11’ lane from LM 4.5 – 5.0 using temporary traffic signals to control traffic through the work zone. A wide load detour is in place for vehicles that require larger clearance. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel throughout the work zone. RESTRICTIONS: The road is reduced to one 11’ lane from LM 4.5 – 5.0 using temporary traffic signals to control traffic through the work zone.

[Thomson and Thomson, Inc./Livingston/CNX111]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Pigeon Roost Creek Road and Messenger Road are closed at the intersection of SR-136 with detour signs to utilize Bunker Hill Road. In addition, the turning lane serving Prescott South Middle School has been taken out of service and northbound Jefferson Avenue will be restricted to one lane. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Cookeville/CNV284]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (BURGESS FALLS RD.) TDOT Bridge Inspection southbound at LM 0.00: A routine inspection of the bridge over the Falling Water River will be conducted on Monday, June 3 from 12 PM until 3 PM. During this inspection, the southbound lane will be closed with flaggers directing traffic through the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down, watch for flaggers, and be prepared to stop.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (BURGESS FALLS RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 3.56 to LM 5.57: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-135 from Cookeville Boat Dock Road to Cane Creek Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 04/03/24 through 06/12/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2021-771]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (MONTEREY HWY.) TDOT Bridge Inspection westbound at LM 24.42: A routine inspection of the bridge over the Falling Water River will be conducted on Monday, June 3 from 8 AM until 11 AM. During this inspection, the westbound lane will be closed with flaggers directing traffic through the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down, watch for flaggers, and be prepared to stop.

DISTRICT 28

CANNON COUNTY SR-1 (MCMINNVILLE HWY.) TDOT Contractor both directions from LM 9.56 to LM 10.99: Tinsley Asphalt will have flagging operations and lane closures from 6 AM to 7 PM daily for paving, and pavement marking operations. The work is expected to last several weeks. Motorists should use caution and expect delays.

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 (E. CARROLL ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 5.236 to LM 3.016: Police assisted rolling roadblock on SR-55 (E. Carroll Street) between S. Anderson Street and Cobb Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 06/02/24 from 6 am to 7 am, with a rain date of 06/09/24. [2024-233]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 (MM 105) construction of an overpass carrying SR-2 (US-41): Phase 1 of I-24 bridge replacement at Exit 105 will continue this week. SR-2 will be reduced to one lane utilizing traffic signal system. The temporary traffic signal will remain in effect until 9/18/2024.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Tullahoma/CNX309]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 construction from First Avenue (LM 2.0) to SR-16 (US-41A, N. Jackson St, LM 2.6) in Tullahoma: Phase 1 of roadway widening and bridge replacement on SR-55 (Wilson Ave.) will continue this week. Contractor may use temporary lane shifts to complete utility work. Phase 1 traffic shift has reduced lanes from 3 to 2 across the bridge over Rock Creek in order to start bridge replacement work.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Tullahoma/CNX912]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 resurfacing from north of Harper Lane (LM 11.4) to SR-2 (US-41, LM 13.8): There will be nightly lane closures from 7:00 PM to 6:00AM for resurfacing work. One lane in each direction will be maintained at all times.

[Volunteer Paving, LLC/Tullahoma/CNY096]

COFFEE, GRUNDY, AND WARREN COUNTY The ADA curb ramp upgrades on various State Routes: The contractor will have lane closures at various locations nights and days in Warren, Coffee, and Grundy Counties for miscellaneous wrap-up work. Motorists should use caution and watch for workers and equipment.

[MarCor Construction, Inc./McMinnville/CNX360]

FRANKLIN COUNTY Old Decherd Road over Wagner Creek (LM 0.3) construction of a bridge: Old Decherd Road is closed at Wagner Creek for bridge replacement. A signed detour is in place. The road closure will be in place for the duration of the project through June 30th, 2025. RESTRICTIONS: Old Decherd Road at Wagner Creek is closed.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Tullahoma/CNY068]

MARION COUNTY I-24 TDOT Maintenance westbound from MM 158 to MM 156.8: Nighttime shoulder and lane closures beginning at 9PM on 05/05/24 and extending until 6AM on 05/06/24. One lane of I-24 WB west of exit 158 will be closed temporarily to survey the pavement. [TDOT Maintenance]

MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 137.0 to perform resurfacing operations. On 05/28/24 through 06/06/24, from 8 PM – 6 AM, the contractor will be setting up double lane closures leaving one lane open to traffic. THP and truck mounted attenuators will be on site during the work. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Dunlap/CNV912]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-111 sinkhole and culvert repair at LM 3.3: The contractor will be repairing a sinkhole and culvert on SR-111 near L.M. 3.3. This work will require a left lane closure for the NB traffic, leaving one lane open to traffic. Also, on 05/31/24 beginning at 8 am a left lane closure will be setup on SR-111 SB near L.M. 3.3, leaving one lane open to traffic. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Dunlap/CNY178]

VAN BUREN COUNTY SR-285 (MOONEYHAM-LONEWOOD RD.) Utility Work northbound from LM 9.11 to LM 16.18: Flagging operations on SR-285 (Mooneyham-Lonewood Road) between Haston Road and Salzer Mountain Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 06/03/24 through 01/02/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-309]

WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) and SR-380 intersection improvement and SIA to Motlow Advanced Robotics with intersection: Contractor will continue to have intermittent lane closures on SR-380 and SR-1 to finish signal items and remaining work. Motorist should expect some delays and use caution through work zone.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/McMinnville/CNW212]

WARREN AND WHITE COUNTY SR-136 repair of the bridge over the Caney Fork River LM 2: The bridge will be one lane through the duration of the project. Motorist should use caution and watch for flaggers. Motorist should expect some delays at the bridge with the traffic signal and traffic utilizing one lane.

[Jamison Construction, LLC/McMinnville/CNX109]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Paul Huff Parkway Interchange modifications: During this reporting period, the contractor will shift traffic on the I-75 NB off ramp at Paul Huff Parkway from the right side of the ramp to the left side of the ramp. Right Shoulder of Northbound entrance ramp to I-75 will have workers relocating utilities. Intermittent lane closures on Paul Huff Parkway for construction of Northbound entrance ramp to I-75. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNX362]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue grading work and install new storm drainage. Beginning 06/03/24 Freewill Road will be closed at the intersection of SR-60 for grading operations. Freewill Road is expected to be closed for 4 weeks. Intermittent flagging operations will take place throughout the project during grading operations. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNV130]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-312 (HARRISON PK.) Utility Work both directions from LM 7.67 to LM 7.55: Flagging operations on SR-312 (Harrison Pike) between Westside Road NW and Blythewood Road SW. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 05/16/24 through 06/07/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-164]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) resurfacing from SR-2 (US-11, US-64, LM 0.0) to near McKamy Street (LM 1.2): The contractor is closing SR-40 Westbound right lane from Bates Street to Edwards Street for the construction of a concrete island. This temporary closure will remain in place until the resurfacing is completed on SR-40 and permanent marking is in place for the new alignment.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

BRADLEY, HAMILTON, MEIGS, RHEA, AND POLK COUNTY Curb ramp upgrades in District 29: During this reporting period, the contractor will be installing permanent signs in Bradley County SR-40 LM 1.05-4.96, SR-74 LM 13.87-15.46, Hamilton County SR-2 LM 0.00-3.75, SR-29 LM 25.72-28.32, SR-58 LM 4.57-6.45 and Polk County SR-68 LM 17.52-21.88. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Southern Constructors, Inc./Cleveland/CNX361]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Utility Work both directions at MM 181: NIGHTTIME (8 pm - 5:30 am) and DAYTIME (8 am - 5:30 pm) shoulder and lane closure on 4th Avenue at the on and off ramps to 1-24. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/23/24 through 06/30/24. [2023-192/197]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 concrete repair from east of the I-124 (US-27) ramps (MM 179.0) to east of Long Street (MM 178.8): During this reporting period from 9 PM-6 AM, there will be nightly lane closures on I24 and the I24 WB off ramp to US27 NB. During these closures, there is the possibility that ramps might be temporarily closed. During the weekdays from 9 PM-6 AM, there will be 1 lane closed on I24 EB and WB. Also, during this time, US27 SB Traffic onto I24 EB ramp traffic will be detoured onto the Broad St. ramp. The traffic will use the new Frontage Road and get back onto I24 EB at the Market St. on-ramp to I24 EB. Traffic should expect possible long delays during this time and to find alternate routes around this area.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX186]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: Nightly lane closures will occur on this project, 9 PM to 6 AM, on I-75 North and South between Exit 1 (East Ridge) and Exit 3A (East Brainerd Road/ SR-320) and on I-24 East and West from Germantown Road to Spring Creek Road, MM182 to MM185, for various construction activities. Uniformed police officers will be present in these work zones to assist with traffic management and to enforce traffic laws. It may also be necessary to do short duration (15 to 30 minutes) rolling roadblocks during the day for patching potholes, clearing debris or to repair guardrail, attenuators, etc. The left lane on North and South Terrace between Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road will be closed for installation of drainage structures, retaining and noise wall construction. Intermittent daytime non-rush hour lane closures may also be necessary throughout the period on South Terrace and North Terrace to work on utilities, street lighting, and various other construction items. All work is weather permitting. Moore Road and McBrien Road bridges over I 24 are closed as well as the entrance and exit ramps to I-24 between Belvoir Avenue and Moore Road. A continuous flow detour using Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road is in place for local traffic. The closures and detour will be in place for approximately 6 months. RESTRICTIONS: Moore Road and McBrien Road over I-24 closed. I-24 Ramps between Belvoir and Moore Road closed. RESTRICTIONS: Moore Road and McBrien Road over I-24 closed. I-24 Ramps between Belvoir and Moore Road closed.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Maj Prj - Blevins/DB2101]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 (S. WILLOW ST.) Utility Work northbound at LM 2.8: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-17 (S. Willow Street) between Bennett Avenue and E. 12th Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage and barrels/cones will be present, 05/30/24 through 05/31/24 from 9 am to 3 pm. [2024-354]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (E. 23RD ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 9.69 to LM 9.94: NIGHTTIME (8 pm - 5:30 am) shoulder and lane closure on SR-2 (E. 23rd Street) between 4th Avenue and Dodds Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/23/24 through 06/30/24. [2023-192/197]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (LEE HWY.) Utility Work westbound at LM 15.9: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-2 (Lee Hwy) between Jim Snow Way/Provence Street and Chickamauga Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage and barrels/cones will be present, 06/03/24 through 06/05/24 from 9 am to 2 pm. [2024-348]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (MCCALLIE AVE.) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 11.63 to LM 11.83: McCallie Tunnels will be closed for sidewalk railing repair from 9pm 05/29/24 to 6am 05/30/24. Detours will be provided.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-312 (BIRCHWOOD PK.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0.64 to LM 1.2: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-312 (Birchwood Pike) between SR-60 and Sam Smith Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 05/28/24 from 9 am - 12 pm, with a rain date of 05/30/24. [2024-333]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (BONNY OAKS DR.) Utility Work both directions from LM 1.168 to LM 1.109: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-317 (Bonny Oaks Drive) between Pilot Point and Powers Court. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage and barrels/cones will be present, 05/30/24 through 06/03/24 from 9 am to 2 pm. [2024-351]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-60 (STATE HWY. 60) Utility Work eastbound from LM 24.93 to LM 24.13: Shoulder closure on SR-60 between Ooltewah Georgetown Rd/Old State Hwy 58 and 7820 Georgetown Rd NW (C.A.R.E. Automotive). Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage and barrels/cones will be present, 06/04/24 through 06/06/24 from 9 am to 12 pm. [2024-336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (CHEROKEE BLVD.) TDOT Maintenance northbound from LM 11.14 to LM 11.21: Stringers Ridge Tunnel will be closed for sidewalk railing repair from 9pm 05/30/24 to 6am 05/31/24. Detours will be in place.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (RIDGEWAY AVE.) Utility Work both directions from LM 17.73 to LM 17.86: Intermittent stoppages as well as shoulder and lane closures on SR-8 (Ridgeway Avenue) between Key Street and Barrington Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, flaggers, signage and barrels/cones will be present, 05/28/24 from 9 am to 2 pm, with a rain date of 05/29/24. [2024-332]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-124 (US-27) from I-24 Interchange to South of the Tennessee River Bridge: During this reporting period, daily lane closures are possible between 9 AM and 3:30 PM as the contractor begins this work. Lane closures can be on West 4th St., Off Ramp ‘M’ & ‘N’ On Ramps ‘M’& ‘R’. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Stansell Electric Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNY900]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at the Hamilton Place Mall interchange: The SR-153 southbound ramp to I-75 northbound has been reduced to one lane. I-75 northbound has been shifted to the outside reducing to 3 lanes from MM 4.6 to MM 6.0.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX358]

HAMILTON COUNTY Resurfacing on SR-29 (US-27) from south of Old Dayton Pike (LM 25.7) to north of Coulterville Road (LM 28.3): The contractor plans to begin work this reporting period. Temporary lane closures on US-27 from Old Dayton Pike to Coulterville Road are planned Monday through Friday from 9 AM - 3 PM.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY098]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-111 construction of two small drainage structures at LM 1.7 and LM 2.4: On SR-111 Northbound and Southbound from LM 1.5-2.00, there will be intermittent temporary lane closures as the contractors finish final cleanup. The motoring public should use caution as the work will remain active until cleanup work is complete.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX344]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) resurfacing from Morrison Springs Road (LM 6.1) to SR-153 (LM 11.6): During this reporting period from 7 PM-6 AM, the contractor will have temporary lane closures on US27 from Morrison Springs Road Exit ramps to past the SR-153 Ramps. During these closures, there will be the possibility of the contractor temporarily closing some of these ramps. Additionally, there are temporary daytime lane closures planned 5/29/2024 to 5/31/2024 from 9 AM - 3 PM. The motoring traffic is advised to drive carefully while this work is ongoing.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX238]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility and grading work. The flagging operations will be performed on 05/30/24, 05/31/24, 06/03/24, 06/04/24 and 06/05/24 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNT336]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-2 (CONGRESS PKWY.) Utility Work southbound from LM 13 to LM 14: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-2 (Congress Pkwy) between Velma Road and Layman Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage and barrels/cones will be present, 01/08/24 through 06/05/24 from 7 am to 5 pm. [2023-412]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 construction of a bridge over Middle Creek (LM 13.4): During this reporting period, the Northbound and Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic signals. County road 567 will be closed to traffic (LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY) and detoured to SR039. This closure is necessary to perform the bridge replacement. The lane restriction will remain in place until the bridge replacement is completed.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Chattanooga East/CNX069]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 (STATE HWY. 58) Utility Work both directions from LM 27.3 to LM 35.08: Flagging operations on SR-58 between Old Hwy 68 Country Road 500 and Keylon Hollow Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 06/03/24 through 06/21/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-039]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-60 (STATE HWY. 60) Utility Work both directions from LM 3.09 to LM 3.24: Shoulder and lane shift on SR-60 over the Tri-County Veterans Bridge at the Rhea/Meigs County Line. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 05/28/24 through 06/27/24 from 8 am - 4 pm. [133847.00]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-68 resurfacing from Rhea County line to McMinn County line: During this reporting period, Daily Lane Closures are possible between 7 AM and 7 PM as the contractor begins this work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNY011]

MEIGS COUNTY W. Memorial Drive, Bridge over Decatur Branch, LM 0.37 in Decatur: During this reporting period, the bridge over Decatur Branch on W Memorial Dr. will be closed to all traffic starting on Saturday June 1st, 2024, weather permitting. This closure is necessary to perform the Box Bridge Replacement. Detour routes are posted with signs. This closure will remain in place until the Box Bridge Replacement and associated work is completed. RESTRICTIONS: Box bridge on W Memorial Drive over Decatur Branch is closed for replacement.

[Southern Constructors, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNY099]

POLK COUNTY SR-68 construction of bridge over Brush Creek (LM 16.4): During this update period, the contractor will continue grading operation on East side of SR-68. A temporary traffic signal system is active on SR-68 near LM 16.4. The Northbound lane of SR-68 will be closed in the area controlled by the temporary traffic signal system.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX347]

POLK COUNTY SR-68 repair of the bridge over the Hiwassee River (LM 4.8): During this period the contractor will be performing site clean-up on the bridge on SR-68. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX040]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic and random on-call pavement marking on various Interstate and State Routes.: The contractor will be restriping pavement markings in Grundy County on SR108 from LM 4.82 - 15.00, Coffee County on SR2 from LM 13.67 - 16.82, and in Warren County on SR 56 from LM 10.58 - 12.94 and LM 14.46 - 15.40. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when paint crews are present and be mindful of wet pavement markings.

[Reynolds Sealing and Striping, Inc./Cookeville/CNY055]

REGION 2 The sweeping on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period.

[Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX353]

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[Lumin8 Transportation Technologies, LLC/Chattanooga East/CNX270]

REGION 2 The installation of longitudinal cable barrier on various Interstate Routes: The contractor will have daytime shoulder closures on interstates throughout Region 2 in order to perform cable rail installation. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any daytime work that is performed. However, some nighttime single lane closures will be in place nightly Sundays through Thursdays from 7 PM to 6 AM as needed.

[R.D. Construction, LLC/McMinnville/CNW374]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./McMinnville/CNX096]

REGION 2 The random on-call attenuator repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be making attenuator repairs at various interstates and state route locations throughout the Region as needed. Motorists should use caution and be prepared for lane closures and flagging operations.

[Site-Safe, LLC/McMinnville/CNX131]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any daytime work that is performed. Nighttime closures will be needed occasionally and will be worked nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM as needed.

[Tennessee Guardrail, Inc./McMinnville/CNX312]

RESTRICTIONS

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - CNX110: Bridge on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River is being replaced. The road is closed at LM 12.72.

JACKSON COUNTY - CNX406: Closed with detour in place.

JACKSON COUNTY - CNX111: The road is reduced to one 11’ lane from LM 4.5 – 5.0 using temporary traffic signals to control traffic through the work zone.

FRANKLIN COUNTY - CNY068: Old Decherd Road at Wagner Creek is closed.

HAMILTON COUNTY - DB2101: Moore Road and McBrien Road over I-24 closed. I-24 Ramps between Belvoir and Moore Road closed.