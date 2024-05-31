Submit Release
Lane Closure on I-79 NB and SB, to Begin Thursday, May 30, 2024

There will be a lane closure on Interstate 79 northbound, at mile marker 145, from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2024, through Friday, May 31, 2024, for the barrier wall installation at the Tom’s Run Bridge.

There will be an additional lane closure on Interstate 79 southbound, at mile marker 145, from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2024, through Saturday, June 1, 2024, for the same project.

All work is being done at night to minimize the impact to the traveling public.

Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

