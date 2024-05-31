Declare Zakir Naik an international terrorist for promoting terrorism and spreading communal hatred against Hindu Temples!

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti’s request to the Central Government through a Memorandum!

‘Going to work in a Hindu temple is the greatest sin; it is better to go to a factory that makes weapons that kill thousands than to go to a temple or a church. ‘Shirk’ (great sin) is committed at a temple or church. ‘Shirk’ is a major sin according to Islam. Allah has clearly said that I can forgive anyone, but never forgives the one who commits ‘Shirk,’ stated Dr. Zakir Naik in an interview on the ‘Huda TV’ YouTube channel, launched by Islamic Research Foundation. These objectionable statements by Zakir Naik promote terrorism by spreading communal hatred and enmity towards Hindu temples, which are places of worship for millions of Hindus. Therefore, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has demanded through a memorandum to the Union Home Minister that the Indian government should put pressure on the Malaysian government to declare Zakir Naik as an international terrorist at the United Nations and hand him over to India.

On behalf of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, a statement addressed to the Union Home Minister was submitted to the Collector of Mumbai. Present at the submission were Shri. Satish Sonar of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, along with Hindu devotees Sarvashree Ravinder Dasari, Sandeep Tulsakar, Sushil Bhujbal, Vilas Nikam, and Manish Saini.

The memorandum highlighted that, despite being banned as a terrorist organization by the central government, the accounts of Zakir Naik and the Islamic Research Foundation remain active on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Samiti demanded that these accounts be closed immediately.