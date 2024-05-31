Submit Release
Gov. Justice appoints Ryan Flanigan as Circuit Judge of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Ryan Flanigan to the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court serving Mercer County. He fills the seat vacated by Judge Derek Swope's retirement. 

Flanigan received his B.A. and M.A. in Political Science at Marshall University. Flanigan graduated from West Virginia University College of Law in 2002 and has practiced law for over twenty years. 

Flanigan was born and raised in Princeton by his parents, Pete and Rita Flanigan, alongside his brother Jonathan.

