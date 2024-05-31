Gov. Justice signs Senate Bill 1002 allocating $150 million for supplemental highway funding

West Virginia Turnpike travel plazas still on track to open in time for Thanksgiving BECKLEY, WV — Gov. Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 1002 today giving the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) $150 million in supplemental highway funding for paving projects throughout the Mountain State. Gov. Justice asked the Legislature to approve the extra funding during the first special legislative session in May. The money is in addition to $190 million received by the WVDOH in federal highway funds. “Signing this bill is a huge win for our roads, our people, and West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “With federal funds only stretching so far, this additional $150 million means our hardworking Division of Highways crew can roll up their sleeves and tackle even more roads. I am beyond proud we got this across the finish, and I thank the West Virginia Legislature for prioritizing our roads. Now, we can keep the momentum going and continue to improve every corner of our state.” The $150 million supplemental budget appropriation will be used exclusively for paving projects in every district in West Virginia, and will greatly increase the ability of the WVDOH to pave the roads West Virginians drive every day. “Once again, our Governor has led from the front,” said Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. “He has demonstrated time and again that investing in our infrastructure pays dividends for our citizens. By calling the Legislature back for a special session to appropriate surplus funds for highway paving, our great people will continue to reap the rewards of a highway system that serves them well.” When Gov. Justice took office in 2017, he made highway maintenance and construction a major cornerstone of his administration. Gov. Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program and Secondary Roads Initiative combined to address decades of underinvestment in the Mountain State’s highway and bridge infrastructure and transform the state’s highway system. In that same time, over $816 million of surplus funds has been delivered to WVDOH to repair and improve West Virginia’s roadways. Knowing that federal highway funding can only go so far and pave so many miles of road, Gov. Justice has asked the Legislature to approve additional money for the WVDOH for paving and other uses for the past several years. The WVDOH has used a portion of those supplemental budget appropriations for new equipment, but this year, it plans to use the funding solely for additional paving projects throughout the state. In all, the supplemental budget appropriation will pay for 499 paving projects on more than 973 miles of road that aren’t covered by federal highway funds. A few of the projects to be paid for with the $150 million appropriation include portions of 55 different roads in Kanawha, Boone, Clay, Mason, and Putnam counties; 83 roads in Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, and Wayne counties; 51 roads in Calhoun, Jackson, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt, and Roane counties; 79 roads in Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor counties; 46 roads in Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, and Morgan counties; 15 roads in Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio, Tyler, and Wetzel counties; 43 roads in Barbour, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Upshur, and Webster counties; 42 roads in Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, and Tucker counties; 17 roads in Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas, and Summers counties; and 68 roads in McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties. TRAVEL PLAZA UPDATE

Also today, Gov. Justice provided an update on renovations to the Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike, which are expected to open in time for Thanksgiving. “When we pull the rope, we make things happen,” Gov. Justice said. “We are spending over $122 million on the travel centers, and think how that’s going to promote West Virginia to all of these people traveling to our amazing state. These are so important, because they are part of every visitor's great experience as they visit West Virginia. I am so impressed with the current construction, and I can’t wait to see the finished product.” In February 2023, Paramount Builders LLC, of St. Albans, was awarded a contract for $122.8 million to demolish the travel plazas at Beckley and Bluestone and replace them with new, state-of-the-art facilities offering more amenities and conveniences for Turnpike travelers. "This is another example of Gov. Justice's vision to promote West Virginia to the nation," Jeff Miller, the West Virginia Parkways Authority executive director, said. "By the end of this year, motorists along the West Virginia Turnpike will be able to enjoy new, modern travel plazas that will provide the public a wonderful service experience and a safe area to rest, all while enjoying expanded food offerings and fueling before getting back on the road." Travel plaza improvements include expanded and separate parking areas for cars and trucks, designated parking for buses, RV dump stations, picnic areas, expanded restroom facilities, new restaurant choices, a drive-through at Beckley, 24-hour convenience stores, and expanded tourist information centers. Finally, with work continuing at the travel plazas and contractors gearing up for the summer paving and construction season, Gov. Justice urges all West Virginians to pay attention in work zones to allow both workers and drivers to arrive home safely at the end of the day. Obey posted signs and restrictions while driving through work zones, and keep your eyes on the road and off your cell phones.