Donation from Pasona Group Inc. CEO Yasuyuki Nambu to the Harvard University GSD “Pasona Harvard Design Studio in AWAJI”

Pasona Group and Harvard Graduate School of Design『Signing Ceremony』

The first design studio will be opened on Awaji Island, Hyogo

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yasuyuki Nambu, Founder and Group CEO of Pasona Group Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo), has committed to supporting the research on the "Future of Workplace" conducted by the Harvard University Graduate School of Design.

The Harvard University Graduate School of Design (GSD) educates leaders in design, research, and scholarship to make a resilient, just, and beautiful world. Established at Harvard University in 1936, the GSD consists of three pioneering academic departments. The Department of Architecture originated in courses on the subject taught at Harvard beginning in 1874; the Department of Landscape Architecture, founded in 1900, is the first such department in the world; and the Department of Urban Planning & Design was the first of its kind in North America, with programs on city and regional planning (established in 1923) and urban design (established in 1960). Building on the legacy of these programs, the GSD now offers additional programs in Design Engineering, Design Studies, and Real Estate.

Since its founding, Pasona Group has created diverse work styles and promoted the development of an enriched work environment based on its corporate philosophy of providing "solutions to society's problems", The company aims to create a society in which each individual can play an active role with vigor and vitality. Pasona Group also creates new industries and fosters innovation by attracting human resources to Awaji Island and other regions.

Yasuyuki Nambu has established a fund titled “Nambu Family Design Studio Fund” at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design in the US. The school will use this donation to create a fund to support design studios; the first studio will take place on Awaji Island in the spring of 2025. The research using this fund will strive to create a more enriching work environment where diverse people can utilize their talents and abilities and play an active role.

■ Overview:
The Harvard University Graduate School of Design “Future of Workplace”

Established：
May 2024

Detail：
・The first design studio of this series will take place on Awaji Island, Hyogo, Japan. Subsequent studios will be focused in order locations within Japan or overseas.

・Presentation and Publication of research results, etc.

Byron Russel
Pasona Group Inc.
+81 70-1267-1613
brussel@pasonagroup.co.jp

