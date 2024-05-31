Alpert Jewish Family Service and Levine JRFS of Palm Beach County Celebrate 50 Years of Impact
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw Honored with Nonprofit’s “Award of Distinction” at Event
Sheriff Bradshaw has stood alongside the Jewish people and been instrumental in ensuring the safety and security of our Jewish community, offices, schools, and places of worship.”WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) and Melvin J. Claire Levine Jewish Residential & Family Service (JRFS) of Palm Beach County celebrated 50 years of impact at their 2024 Annual Meeting, held on May 21 at Temple Israel in West Palm Beach. During the event, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw was honored with Alpert JFS’ prestigious “Award of Distinction” for standing along the Jewish people, ensuring safety and security, and for his ongoing commitment to mental health advocacy.
— Marc Hopin, CEO of Alpert JFS
“To mark our 50 years of impact in the region, we were pleased to bestow the Alpert JFS Award of Distinction to Sheriff Ric Bradshaw,” said Marc Hopin, CEO of Alpert JFS. “Sheriff Bradshaw has stood alongside the Jewish people, especially during times of crisis, such as the events of October 7th. He has been instrumental in ensuring the safety and security of our Jewish community, offices, schools, and places of worship, and from the very beginning he saw the need and embraced Mental Health First Aid training for his officers. He truly deserves this highest level of recognition.”
Sheriff Bradshaw has spent a total of 49 years in law enforcement. As a member of the West Palm Beach Police Department, he was a road patrol officer, detective sergeant, lieutenant, captain and major, as well as appointed the assistant chief of police, chief of police in 1996. In 2004, he was elected Sheriff of Palm Beach County, 2004, and then reelected 2008, 2012 and 2016, and 2020. He also served in the U.S Marine Corps.
A graduate of Lake Worth High School, Sheriff Bradshaw holds a B.S. degree in human resources management, with honors, from Palm Beach Atlantic University; a M.S. degree in administration, with honors, specialization in emergency management, from Lynn University and completed the Administrative Officers Course of the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville.
“Alpert JFS and the Sheriff's Office make a great team,” said Bradshaw. “I’m proud to be the recipient of its Award of Distinction, and I look forward to continuing to demonstrate how law enforcement and nonprofits like Alpert JFS can make a difference in Palm Beach County.”
Also honored for their service to Alpert JFS in 2024 were several Alpert JFS volunteers:
• "Reb" Sol Freedman Award - Diane Kershenbaum
• Bernie Silbert Award - Harry Rapaport
• Bob Schweitzer Award - Iris Markel
• Linda White Award - Sharon Luckman-Shapiro and Paul Shapiro
Alpert JFS 50th Anniversary Partners include the Shear Family Foundation / Barbara and Herb Shear, Zelda Mason, Reed Catlett and John Stern / The B&B Stern Foundation, Doris Rothman-Browning, Robyn and Dale Rands, Diann and Tom Mann, The Breakers Palm Beach, HGi Technologies, Lesser Lesser Landy & Smith Attorneys at Law, Alan I. Goldberg, Nancy and Joel Hart, Hope and Gary Hoffman, Jennifer and Gary Lesser, and more.
For more information about Alpert JFS, please visit www.AlpertJFS.org or phone 561-684-1991.
About Alpert JFS
Founded in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) is a nationally accredited service provider for children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. The non-profit, non-sectarian organization is a trusted leader, with a team of over 100 skilled professionals delivering high-quality care to over 12,000 people each year, from Boynton Beach to Vero Beach. Alpert JFS was named 2023 Hats Off Nonprofit of the Year (Large Category) by Nonprofits First®. For the last 50 years, Alpert JFS has worked to ensure the well-being of individuals and families, the independence of older adults, and quality-of-life for individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit www.AlpertJFS.org or phone 561-684-1991.
