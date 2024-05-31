Alpert Jewish Family Service and Levine JRFS of Palm Beach County Celebrate 50 Years of Impact

Share This Article

News Provided By

Alpert JFS Melvin J. Claire Levine Jewish Residential & Family Service (JRFS) Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Award of Distinction Recipient and Gary Lesser Marc D. Hopin, CEO of Alpert JFS, and Representative David Silvers

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw Honored with Nonprofit’s “Award of Distinction” at Event

Sheriff Bradshaw has stood alongside the Jewish people and been instrumental in ensuring the safety and security of our Jewish community, offices, schools, and places of worship.” — Marc Hopin, CEO of Alpert JFS