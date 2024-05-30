Commission on Equity and Inclusion Launches Second Segment of Its Educational Webinar Series: State of Illinois Buying Plan - Making It Work for Your Business





ILLINOIS, May 30 - "CEI is leveraging strategic partnerships and technology to enhance supplier diversity," said Acting Executive Director Alexandria M. Wilson. "Our upcoming webinar on the State of Illinois Buying Plan will highlight resources procurement experts use to bid for State contracts, and I highly encourage all interested vendors to attend."





As the State's foremost authority on promoting supplier diversity, equity, and inclusion, CEI is committed to providing beneficial training resources to support underrepresented businesses owned by minorities, women, persons with disabilities, and veterans, increase their capacity, grow their revenue, and enhance their credentials.





This spring, CEI kicked-off the first segment of its educational webinar series to provide potential Business Enterprise Program (BEP) and Veterans Business Program (VBP) vendors with practical insights regarding the benefits of being certified with the State of Illinois, contract bid opportunities and resources, and step-by-step guidance to complete their BEP and VBP certification applications successfully.





The second installment of the series, scheduled for June 26th, will help BEP and VBP vendors understand the State of Illinois Buying Plan, why it matters to their businesses, and how to strategize for greater success in obtaining contracts with the State of Illinois. CEI will be joined by experts from Aetna Better Health of Illinois, a prominent healthcare provider committed to supporting business and procurement diversity, The Rising Tide Group, a diverse BEP-certified consulting firm specialized in supplier development, and Medellin and Associates, Inc., a BEP-certified leader dedicated to driving collaboration among industry innovators. Catherine Bradbury from the Chief Procurement Office for Higher Education will also be available to provide subject matter expertise to vendor questions during the Q&A segment.





About the Commission on Equity and Inclusion

CEI was created through the passage of 30 ILCS 574/40-10 to expand access to State contracts for minorities, women, persons with disabilities, and veterans. CEI's reach into state contracting is expansive and involves several State agencies, boards, commissions, and public institutions of higher education.





CEI is dedicated to fostering equity and inclusion in the State's procurement processes. CEI is vital in promoting supplier diversity, ensuring a level playing field for all businesses, and advancing Illinois' commitment to inclusive economic growth.