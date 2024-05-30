ICC Grants Additional $5 Million to Advance Rail Safety Improvements in Normal

Springfield, IL - On Thursday, Illinois Commerce Commission approved the use of $5 million from the Multi-Modal Transportation Bond Fund, part of the state's bipartisan Rebuild Illinois project, to install a pedestrian underpass near the Union Pacific Uptown Station in Normal. The decision also approved the reallocation of $1.25 million in Grade Crossing Protection Funds (GCPF) for use at the project location.

The updated underpass project provides a better design and connection for Amtrak passengers, Illinois State University students, Constitution Trail users, and those visiting the Uptown area.

"Illinois has one of the largest rail systems in the country, which can pose an inherent risk to pedestrians who cross over train tracks. Rail safety projects like the one in Normal help keep Illinoisans safe as they navigate these crossings," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan. "The ICC recognizes the importance of these funds in helping local governments make important rail safety improvements."

The ICC routinely reviews rail safety improvement projects and administers dollars from the GCPF to consolidate existing public crossings, install or upgrade new warning systems, construct grade separation structures, build pedestrian crossings, and more. Projects for review are selected in the agency's annual five-year Crossing Safety Improvement Program to implement highway-rail safety projects at local roads across the state. This year, over $410 million dollars from the GCPF and Rebuild Illinois were allocated to help communities pay for necessary improvements at over 1,300 crossing locations.

